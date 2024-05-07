IEHP's second annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K recognizes I.E.'s military community

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet your daily step goals while supporting the region's military community at the second annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K on May 18 at Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

Hosted each year by IEHP's Military Veterans & Families (MVF) Committee to spotlight active military, veterans, and their families, the free event takes walkers and runners along a marked 3.5-mile course around IEHP's Rancho Cucamonga campus at 10801 Sixth St. Organizers hope to increase participation this year by building on tradition.

Celebrate the region’s military community at the second annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K hosted by Inland Empire Health Plan’s Military Veterans & Families Committee on May 18. The free event will take participants along a marked 3.5-mile course around the health plan’s Rancho Cucamonga campus. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

"Aside from the fitness aspect, military runs are for units to bond, build camaraderie and come together," says Gary Scott, a U.S. Army veteran who serves as the health plan's manager of instructional design and learning technology. "We wanted to recognize our military brethren by paying homage to those traditions while doing an actual run, and a 5K seemed like a good idea."

The MVF Committee is comprised of IEHP team members with ties to the armed forces. It works year-round to bring attention to military-related issues, from raising funds for local causes to hosting events such as last year's inaugural Military Ball.

Approximately 215,000 veterans reside in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, ranking eighth and 13th, respectively, among the veteran population in the country, according to U.S. Vets, a nonprofit serving homeless and at-risk veterans within the I.E.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 50% of veterans in the VA healthcare system are eligible for Medicare, which is among the population IEHP serves.

"There's a real probability you're working with a veteran, or someone related to a veteran, in your own community space," Scott says. "So, come out for a good run, some fresh air and a little exercise. This will be a great bonding opportunity for each of us."

The Run, Walk & Roll 5K is open to all ages and fitness levels. All activities begin at 9 a.m. Registration is free. To learn more or to register, call 909-727-2257.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)