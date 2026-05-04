IEHP's sixth Mission Conference hits a musical-themed 'high note'

Now in its sixth year, the conference's theme, "Composing Tomorrow Together," and its musical ties showcased the magic that happens when people work collaboratively.

"Composing tomorrow together means creating a shared future in times of change," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "We are resisting the urge to retreat into silos and instead choose the power of collective solutions."

Conference highlights included a panel discussion led by event co-sponsor IEHP Foundation on "Orchestrating a Healthy Future for the Inland Empire" and additional remarks from health plan leaders.

Guests also enjoyed an immersive experience by The Music Paradigm, a traveling orchestral learning experience where audience members observed trained musicians in action. The performance emphasized the role each person plays and how collaboration ensures a group's success.

"Offering inspiring, life-enhancing experiences and programs creates a space where individuals gather together and more fully understand and commit to collaborative goals – very similar to how an orchestra brings life to a piece of composition," said IEHP Vice President of Mission Sandy Wyman. "We hope this performance left our guests feeling inspired to create 'life-music' together."

Before the conference concluded, IEHP leadership announced the 2026 Living the Mission Awards, honoring community organizations, hospitals and providers who exemplify the health plan's mission. Recipients include:

For additional highlights of the 2026 Mission Conference, go to missionconference.iehp.org or follow IEHP on social media.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 5 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the sixth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)