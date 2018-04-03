IESO Hires ICF to Support Industrial Energy Efficiency Projects

"ICF has a long history with the IESO as well as extensive experience working with and supporting programs aimed at large industry across multiple Canadian jurisdictions including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Atlantic Canada," said Duncan Rotherham, vice president for ICF. "We understand how to assist companies within the industrial sector and to help them identify energy-saving opportunities and optimize operational processes. ICF is thrilled to partner with the IESO and Ontario's largest industries to cost-effectively achieve facility-level and provincial energy savings targets."

Under the agreement, which was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2017, ICF will deploy its team of accomplished industrial energy efficiency experts across Ontario to work directly with companies within the most energy-intensive industries including mining, steel, pulp and paper and manufacturing. The team will assess energy waste and develop customized projects designed to maximize energy savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, gain operational efficiencies and ultimately reduce the costs associated with energy use and cap and trade compliance.

ICF has delivered award-winning energy efficiency programs across North America for the past three decades. The firm's energy professionals bring extensive experience across multiple sectors, technologies, trades and functions to deliver individual programs or portfolios across residential, low-income, multifamily, commercial, industrial, agricultural, institutional and government sectors.

