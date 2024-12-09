If James Bond were a rancher: Ultramodern horse farm near Dallas-Fort Worth offers sleekest country house in Texas, with underground theater and rooftop lookout lounge

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is proud to offer one of the most singularly unique equestrian properties in North Texas.

In Grapevine, in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Willow Wood Horse Farm is without equal — a mix of city and country life where contemporary architecture meets the outdoors like nowhere else, with a pristine modernist home, classic horse barn, riding arena and pastureland.

Ultramodern horse farm near Dallas-Fort Worth offers unusual home with underground theater and rooftop lookout lounge Post this In Grapevine, Texas, in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Willow Wood Horse Farm is without equal, offering an architecturally stunning contemporary home — complete with subterranean movie theater, wine cellar and rooftop lookout lounge — plus a classic horse barn, riding arena and pastureland. At 2900 West Kimball Avenue in Grapevine, Willow Wood Horse Farm is offered by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $7,200,000.

The centerpiece of the nearly 10-acre property is the impressive main residence, finished in 2023 and sited at the highest point of the gently rolling property. A complete departure from typical farm architecture, the minimalist house was designed by Lou Simmons of NeatBuilt and executed by Bob Sullivan of Sullivan Design & Construction as a striking composition of metal cladding, concrete, ipe wood and sheer glass. The three-level stunner features more than 4,300 square feet of light and space that includes an open living-kitchen-dining area and a rooftop viewing room for taking in vistas of horses and land, all the way to the lake. The home's many special features include a spectacular glass-and-steel spiral staircase that connects all three levels, a chef's kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, three spacious bedrooms with private baths and a subterranean cinema with exceptional theater sound and a 250-bottle, glass-front wine case. The outdoor features include a koi pond, 3,000-square-foot ipe deck and 80-foot saltwater pool. Inside and outside the house, there are sweeping views, including of the pasture, the equestrian facilities and the rolling land. The rooftop viewing room emphasizes the stunning vistas, with its floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open to a covered porch and rooftop deck.

The home is exceptionally well-built and eco-friendly, with insulated concrete form (ICF) construction, steel joists, a roof-deck system, radiant floors, a natural-gas-powered generator and geothermal heating and cooling.

Features of the farm include fenced pastures, the seven-stall barn with the attached covered and irrigated riding arena and a shop building. The property backs to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land that surrounds Lake Grapevine and has access to a preserve/park.

In Tarrant County between Grapevine and Southlake, and on the south side of Lake Grapevine, Willow Wood Farm at 2900 West Kimball Avenue in Grapevine is offered for $7,200,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

https://burgherray.com/listings/willow-wood-horse-farm/

https://vimeo.com/1030118782

