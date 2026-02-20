If You Accessed LA Times Online Via Website or Mobile App in California Between January 31, 2023 and December 19, 2025, You May Be Entitled to a Payment From a Class Action Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Taliah Mirmalek v. Los Angeles Times Communications, LLC, Case No. 3:24-cv-01797-CRB.

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit claiming that the Defendant, Los Angeles Times Communications, LLC, installed and used three trackers—the TripleLift Tracker, GumGum Tracker, and Audiencerate Tracker (the "Trackers")—on Website visitors' internet browsers, without consent and in violation of Section 638.51(a) of the California Invasion of Privacy Act ("CIPA"). The Defendant denies that it violated any law, but has agreed to the Settlement to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with continuing the case.

Am I a Settlement Class Member?

Settlement Class Members are all Persons in California who, from January 31, 2023 to and through December 19, 2025, accessed LA Times online via website or mobile app in California and had their information collected by tracking technologies.

What Can I Get?

If approved by the Court, the Defendant will establish a Settlement Fund of $3,850,000 to pay all valid Claims submitted by the Settlement Class, together with Notice and administration expenses, attorneys' fees and costs, and an incentive award. If you are entitled to relief, you may submit a Claim to receive a pro rata share of the Settlement Fund, estimated at $5.00 per Class Member.

How Do I Get a Payment?

You must submit a timely and complete Claim Form online or mailed postmarked no later than May 20, 2026. You can file a Claim on the settlement website www.LATimesCIPASettlement.com. Your payment will come by check unless you elect to receive payment electronically by PayPal or Venmo.

What Are My Other Options?

Exclude Yourself: You may exclude yourself from the Settlement Class by sending a letter to the Settlement Administrator no later than April 22, 2026 . If you exclude yourself, you cannot get a Settlement payment, but you keep any rights you may have to sue the Defendant over the legal issues in the lawsuit.





Object: You and/or your lawyer have the right to appear before the Court and/or object to the proposed Settlement. Your written objection must be filed no later than April 22, 2026. Specific instructions about how to object to, or exclude yourself from, the Settlement are available at www.LATimesCIPASettlement.com.

If you file a Claim or do nothing, and the Court approves the Settlement, you will be bound by all of the Court's orders and judgments. In addition, your Claims relating to the alleged disclosure to any third party of information collected in connection to your use of Defendant's website or mobile app will be Released.

Who Represents Me?

The Court has appointed the law firm of Bursor & Fisher, P.A. to represent the Settlement Class. These attorneys are called Class Counsel. You will not be charged for these lawyers. If you want to be represented by your own lawyer in this case, you may hire one at your expense.

When Will the Court Consider the Proposed Settlement?

The Court will hold the Final Approval Hearing at 10 a.m. PT on June 26, 2026 via Zoom. At that hearing, the Court will: hear any objections concerning the fairness of the Settlement; determine the fairness of the Settlement; decide whether to approve Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and costs; and decide whether to award the Class Representative $5,000 from the Settlement Fund for her service in helping to bring and settle this case. The Defendant has agreed to pay Class Counsel reasonable attorneys' fees in an amount to be determined by the Court. Class Counsel is entitled to seek no more than one-third of the Settlement Fund, but the Court may award less than this amount.

How Do I Get More Information?

For more information, including the full Notice, Claim Form and Settlement Agreement go to www.LATimesCIPASettlement.com, contact the Settlement Administrator at (833) 754-7789 or Mirmalek v. Los Angeles Times Communications, LLC, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391, or contact Class Counsel at [email protected].

