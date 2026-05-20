If your personal information may have been exposed in a data security incident involving Datavant, you may be affected by a class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration to Settlement Class Members regarding Jackson v. Ciox Health, LLC d/b/a Datavant Group, No. CV2025- 062690 (Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County).

A settlement has been reached with Ciox Health, LLC d/b/a Datavant Group ("Datavant") in a class action lawsuit regarding the potential exposure of certain personal information at Datavant in May 2024 (the "Data Security Incident"). Datavant denies any wrongdoing.

You are included in this Settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you were previously provided notice that your information may have been compromised in the Data Security Incident and/or you are one of the individuals whose personal information may have been affected in the Data Security Incident.

If approved, the Settlement will provide $900,000 to resolve the lawsuit. You must submit a Claim Form by August 18, 2026 to be eligible for Settlement Benefits.

Claims may be submitted for Cash Payment A for documented losses of up to $5,000, or Cash Payment B , which provides an alternative cash payment (the exact amount depends on the total number of valid claims filed). Settlement Class Members may also choose to receive one year of Expanded Identity Theft and Fraud Monitoring.

If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by July 20, 2026. If you do not agree with the Settlement, you may submit an objection by July 20, 2026. If you do nothing, you will not receive any Settlement Benefits, and you will remain a member of the Settlement Class and will be bound by the terms of the settlement.

A Final Approval Hearing is currently scheduled for September 4, 2026. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether to approve the Settlement, up to $315,000 in attorneys' fees, expenses, and costs, and up to a $2,500 Service Award payment to the Class Representative.

For more information, as well as to file a Claim Form, visit www.DatavantDataIncidentSettlement.com or call (833) 754-9441.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration