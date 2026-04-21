If your Private Information may have been accessed or involved in The Chattanooga Heart Institute Data Incident, a proposed class action settlement may affect your rights

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Cahill v. Memorial Heart Institute, LLC, d/b/a The Chattanooga Heart Institute, No. 1:23-cv-168.

A settlement has been reached with Memorial Heart Institute, LLC, d/b/a The Chattanooga Heart Institute ("CHI") in a class action lawsuit about a cybersecurity incident that occurred between March 8, 2023 through March 16, 2023, which may have resulted in the unauthorized access to or acquisition of individuals' private information ("Data Incident"). CHI denies any wrongdoing.

You are a Settlement Class Member if your Private Information (i.e., names, mailing address, email address, phone numbers, date of birth, drivers' license number, SSN, account and/or health insurance information, diagnosis/condition information, lab results, medications, and other clinical, demographic, or financial information) may have been accessed in the Data Incident.

If approved by the Court, CHI will create a $3,750,000 Settlement Fund to resolve the settlement. Settlement Class Members may elect to receive up to $5,500 as reimbursement for Documented Losses and two years of Medical Monitoring, which offers dark-web and credit monitoring. Settlement Class Members whose SSN was affected may also elect to receive a pro rata Cash Payment. Claim Forms must be submitted online or mailed to the Settlement Administrator by July 13, 2026.

If you do nothing, you will not receive any settlement benefits, you will remain a member of the Settlement Class, and you will give up your rights to sue CHI for the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not want any settlement benefits but want to keep your right to sue CHI, you must opt out of the Settlement. If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you may object to it and ask the Court for permission to speak at the final approval hearing. The deadline to opt out or object is June 12, 2026.

The Court will hold a hearing on May 28, 2026, to decide whether to approve the Settlement, attorney fees (up to $1,250,000), expenses (up to $50,000), and $4,500 Service Award payments to each Class Representative. You or your lawyer may attend the hearing at your own expense.

Visit www.ChattanoogaHeartSettlement.com or call (833) 754-9442 for more information.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration