If you are a person who purchased one or more CVC Sheets supplied by AQ Textiles, LLC from a Macy's store in the United States or Guam or on www.macys.com between November 8, 2013 and March 24, 2023, you could get benefits from a class action settlement

News provided by

Angeion Group

07 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

A federal court authorized this Notice. It is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Settlement has been reached with Macy's Inc., Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. n/k/a Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC, Macy's West Stores, Inc. n/k/a Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC, and Macys.com, LLC ("Macy's" or "Defendants") in a class action lawsuit about whether CVC (also known as Chief Value Cotton) Sheets sold by Macy's were labeled with inaccurate thread counts.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Defendants have agreed to pay ten million, five hundred thousand dollars ($10,500,000) into a Settlement Fund. After payment of Attorneys' Fees and Costs, Incentive Payments, and Administrative Expenses, the funds remaining from the Settlement Amount will be used to pay all Eligible Claims.

Who is included in the Settlement Class?

All Persons who purchased one or more CVC Sheets supplied by AQ Textiles, LLC from a Macy's store in the United States or Guam or on www.macys.com between November 8, 2013 and March 24, 2023.

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

To qualify for a settlement payment, you must complete and submit a Claim Form no later than one hundred eighty (180) calendar days after the Effective Date. You may complete and submit a Claim Form online at www.cvcsheetsettlement.com or mail a completed Claim Form to CVC Sheets Claims Administrator, 1650 Arch St, Ste 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-844-483-0488, or by emailing [email protected].

What are my options?

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to separately sue any of the Released Parties, including the Defendants, for the claims made in this lawsuit and released by the Class Action Settlement Agreement. If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself from it by September 6, 2023. Unless you exclude yourself, you won't be able to sue or continue to sue the Defendants for any claim made in this lawsuit or released by the Settlement. If you stay in the Settlement (i.e., don't exclude yourself), you may object to it or ask for permission for you or your lawyer to appear and speak at the Final Approval Hearing – at your own cost – but you don't have to. Objections and requests to appear are due by September 6, 2023. More information about these options is available at www.cvcsheetsettlement.com.

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing at 10:00 a.m. on October 20, 2023, at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, 100 East Fifth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. It will also consider whether to approve Plaintiffs' Counsel's request for an award of Attorneys' Fees and Costs, as well as Incentive Payments to the Named Plaintiffs. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. The Court may listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but there is no requirement that you or your own lawyer do so. After the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement.

This notice is only a summary.
For more information, including the full Notice and Class Action Settlement Agreement, visit www.cvcsheetsettlement.com, email [email protected],
or call 1-844-483-0488.

Media Contact: 
Angeion Group
Shiri Lasman
(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Angeion Group

Also from this source

ANGEION GROUP NAMED TOP 3 CLASS ACTION CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR BY THE RECORDER

Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement In Broiler Grow-Out Services Class Action

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.