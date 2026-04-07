If you are coming to Osaka, the Universal Studios city area is the place to be the perfect base for Osaka sightseeing: Official Universal Studios Japan Hotel "Oriental Hotel Universal City"

TOKYO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaka is one of Japan's most popular destinations for international travelers. Historically a thriving merchant city, Osaka is famous for its vibrant atmosphere, the warmth of its people, and a rich, diverse culinary scene. From local favorites like "takoyaki" and "okonomiyaki" to world-class shopping and entertainment, the city offers an accessible and exciting experience that draws visitors from across the globe. Of course, being home to the world-renowned theme park, Universal Studios Japan, is another major reason travelers flock to this city.

Oriental Hotel Universal City

Japan itself is highly regarded worldwide for its safety, well-organized society, and the spirit of omotenashi (heartfelt hospitality). Visitors can enjoy a unique blend of traditional culture, modern aesthetics, and beautiful cityscapes. Furthermore, the recent trend of the weaker yen has made Japan an even more attractive and economical choice for international tourists.

For those looking for the perfect base to explore Osaka in May (Golden Week) or during the summer holidays, Oriental Hotel Universal City is highly recommended. Located just steps away from Universal Studios Japan, this official hotel offers the ideal location and a comfortable environment for travelers looking to make the most of their theme park adventure and their stay in Osaka.

Official Hotel of Universal Studios Japan

As an official hotel of Universal Studios Japan, Oriental Hotel Universal City offers a special stay tailored specifically for park guests. Located just a stone's throw from the gates, the hotel boasts an unbeatable location as a hub for sightseeing and leisure. After a full day of excitement at the theme park, you can return to the comfort of your room in no time.

The Welcome Lounge: A Colorful Start to Your Journey

Upon arrival, guests have exclusive access to our Welcome Lounge. This relaxing space allows you to kick off your trip in style while enjoying a selection of soft drinks and light snacks. This service is highly rated by our guests as the perfect way to unwind and recharge after a long journey, ensuring your stay in Osaka starts on a high note.

Details: https://universalcity.oriental-hotels.com/concept/5/

A Signature Breakfast Experience

Osaka is famously known as "Japan's Kitchen," celebrated for its incredible culinary depth. At Oriental Hotel Universal City, our breakfast is a highlight of the guest experience, designed to let you savor Japan's unique food culture from the moment you wake up. We offer a diverse buffet featuring both Japanese and Western specialties, providing the perfect energy boost for a day of exploring Osaka or a thrilling adventure at Universal Studios Japan. Our breakfast is a hit with international travelers and consistently ranks as a top reason for guest satisfaction.

Details: https://universalcity.oriental-hotels.com/restaurant/

For those looking to make the most of their Osaka trip and Universal Studios Japan, we highly recommend our Breakfast Included Plan.

https://bookings.oriental-hotels.com/?chain=32041&hotel=45684&&Filter=FXBF

Your Safe and Secure Base for an Unforgettable Osaka Journey

Japan is globally renowned as one of the safest countries to visit, offering travelers true peace of mind. From its unique cultural heritage and picturesque streetscapes to the world-famous spirit of omotenashi, Japan offers endless captivating experiences for visitors from around the world. When you visit Osaka, we invite you to make Oriental Hotel Universal City your home away from home. Together with the excitement of Universal Studios Japan, we look forward to providing you with a truly special stay.

Oriental Hotel Universal City

Opened in 2021 as an official hotel of Universal Studios Japan, Oriental Hotel Universal City was designed around the concept of "Charge from Nature." We offer a diverse range of accommodations to suit every travel style and group size, from standard double and twin rooms accommodating up to four guests to triple rooms that can house up to six. For larger families or groups, we provide connecting rooms for up to eight guests, as well as our flagship 54-square-meter Premier Twin rooms for those seeking extra space and luxury. Each room features a functional layout with a calming design rooted in earth tones, and every guest can enjoy a superior night's sleep on a premium Simmons bed.

Our buffet restaurant, GREEN WALL DINING, brings to life the concept of "A Refreshing Morning" within an airy, open space inspired by lush greenery. The menu is carefully crafted to revitalize both mind and body, providing the perfect energy boost for the day ahead. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of hearty and delicious options, including our signature juicy, thick-patty burgers and the Croffle Benedict—an innovative twist on Eggs Benedict that combines a crispy, buttery croissant-waffle texture with classic flavors. Paired with our freshly squeezed orange juice, our breakfast offers everything you need to kick-start your adventure in Osaka.

Hotel Information and Location

Location: 6-2-78 Shimaya, Konohana-ku, Osaka City, Osaka 554-0024

Number of Rooms: 330

Facilities: Parking, Luggage Storage, Restaurant, Banquet Rooms

Access: 1-minute walk from Universal Studios Japan, 1-minute walk from JR Universal City Station

Operator & Management Company: Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

Official Website: https://www.universalcity.oriental-hotels.com

Oriental Hotel Universal City is an official hotel of Universal Studios Japan.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. CR26-1350

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