If you downloaded or used an app from Google Play and you were under the age of 13, you may be eligible for a payment from a class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the A.B. v. Google LLC settlement.

A proposed Settlement has been reached with Google LLC and AdMob Google Inc. ("Google") in a class action lawsuit about the unlawful collection, use, and disclosure of personal information from children under 13 using Google Play apps from April 1, 2015 to the present, in violation of their privacy rights. The lawsuit is called A.B., et al. v. Google LLC, et al., Case: 5:23-cv-03101 (N.D. Cal.). Google denies any wrongdoing.

The Settlement Class includes anyone living in the United States who, at any time from April 1, 2015 through the present, was under 13 years old when they downloaded or used an app from Google Play and whose personal information was allegedly collected, used, or disclosed by Google.

Google will pay $8,250,000 into a Settlement Fund to resolve the lawsuit. After deducting attorneys' fees and expenses, the costs of notice and administration, and Service Awards, valid claims will receive a proportional payment from the Settlement Fund.

Claim Forms must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by September 14, 2026. If you do nothing, you will be legally bound by the terms of the Settlement, and you will release your claims against Google. You may opt out of or file an objection to the Settlement by August 4, 2026.

The Court is scheduled to hold a Final Approval Hearing on September 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement, attorneys' fees up to 30% of the Settlement Fund ($2,475,000), plus reimbursement of costs, and Service Awards of $500 to each guardian of a Plaintiff. You may appear at the hearing, either yourself or through an attorney hired by you, but you don't have to.

This is only a summary. For more information, including the Settlement Agreement and the Claim Form, visit www.COPPAPrivacyClassAction.com or call (833)-447-6416.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration