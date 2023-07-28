If you live in Oregon and purchased in Oregon Select CBD drops on or after June 19, 2021, you may be eligible for a class action settlement

28 Jul, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Williamson v. Curaleaf, Inc.,  Case No. 3:22-cv-00782-IM, United States District Court for the District of Oregon (the "Settlement").

What is this about? The lawsuit alleges that Curaleaf ("Defendant") mislabeled products sold as Select CBD Drops that were labeled as containing cannabidiol (CBD) but in fact contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The Court has not decided which side is right. Instead, the parties have decided to settle this case.

Who is affected? You are a class member if you are an Oregon resident who purchased in Oregon at least one of the Defendant's allegedly mislabeled Select CBD Drops on or after June 19, 2021.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Monetary Relief: If approved, a Settlement Fund will be created totaling $100,000.00. Settlement Class Member cash payments will come out of this Settlement Fund. Individuals included in the Settlement will be eligible to make a claim to receive up to $200.00, or less, depending on how many claims are submitted.

How do I file a claim? To receive a cash payment, go to www.CuraleafSettlement.com to file or download a Claim Form. You can also write Curaleaf Settlement Administrator, c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606, or email [email protected]. All Claim Forms must be submitted online or postmarked by September 27, 2023.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Defendant for the claims in this case.

Exclude Yourself: If you exclude yourself or remove yourself from the Class, you will keep your right to sue or continue to sue Curaleaf for the claims in this case. Exclusion requests must be postmarked by September 27, 2023.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object to it or tell the Court what you don't like about the Settlement. Objections must be postmarked by September 27, 2023. For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, visit www.CuraleafSettlement.com.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on November 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM PST before Judge Karin J. Immergut at Courtroom 13A at the United States District Court for the District of Oregon Courthouse, located at 1000 S.W. Third Ave., Portland, OR 97204 to consider the final approval of the Settlement, payment of attorneys' fees to class counsel, incentive awards for the class representative, and other related issues. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, visit www.CuraleafSettlement.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator by writing to Curaleaf Settlement Administrator; c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606, emailing [email protected], or calling 1-888-342-1379.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

