If you were charged and paid a surcharge on certain non-grocery items at a WinCo store located within the City of Portland, Oregon between June 1, 2019 and May 8, 2022, you could get compensation from a class action Settlement

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Simonin v. WinCo Foods, LLC Case No. 3:19-cv-02094-AR, United States District Court for the District of Oregon (the "Settlement").

What is this about? Plaintiff alleges that WinCo Foods, LLC ("WinCo"), improperly collected a surcharge by omitting the amount of the surcharge as itemized on its customer receipts in its advertised prices, at its point-of-sale registers at its stores located within the City of Portland, Oregon between June 1, 2019 and May 8, 2022. WinCo denies the allegations and any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is affected? Consumers who purchased certain non-grocery items at a WinCo store located within the City of Portland, Oregon between June 1, 2019 and May 8, 2022, and paid a surcharge at least once on a certain non-grocery item, may be a member of the Settlement Class.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Settlement Benefits : If approved, a Settlement Fund of up to $3,365,000 will be established. Cash payments to Settlement Class Members will be disbursed from this Fund. Eligible individuals included in the Settlement will have the opportunity to claim up to $200. This cash payment may be subject to a pro-rata adjustment depending on the number of valid claims that are filed.

How do I file a claim? To receive a cash payment, you must complete and submit a Claim Form, either online or via U.S. Mail by July 9, 2024. Claim Forms are available for download and online submission at www.OregonClassActionSettlement.com.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will get no payment from this Settlement and will give up your rights to sue WinCo regarding any issues relating to this lawsuit.

Exclude Yourself : If you exclude yourself, you cannot get a Settlement payment, but you keep any rights you may have to sue WinCo over the legal issues in the lawsuit. Requests for Exclusion ("Opt-Outs") must be sent to the Settlement Administrator with a postmark no later than July 9, 2024.

Object : If you are a Settlement Class Member and you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement. To object, you must file your objection with the Court on or before July 9, 2024.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on August 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PST before Judge Jeffrey Armistead at the U.S. District Court for District of Oregon, Courtroom 9B, 1000 S.W. Third Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97204, to consider the final approval of the Settlement, payment of attorneys' fees to class counsel, incentive awards for the class representative, and other related issues. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, Claim Form, a copy of the Settlement Agreement, and other documents, go to www.OregonClassActionSettlement.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-272-3064, by email at [email protected] or by writing to WinCo Surcharge Settlement, c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

