If You Own a Model-Year 2015-2017 Chrysler 200 Vehicle, You May Be Affected by a Class Action Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Thompson v. FCA US LLC, No. 2:21-cv-09815 (C.D. Cal.).

A settlement has been reached with FCA US in a lawsuit alleging it did not provide the appropriate emission warranty coverage for certain MultiAir Actuator and Fuel Injector components as "emissions-related parts" under the California Emissions Warranty on certain model-year 2015-2017 Chrysler 200 vehicles. The Settlement does not mean FCA US did anything wrong, nor does it mean Plaintiffs would not win if the case were to go to trial. The Court has not decided who is right.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you, as confirmed by FCA US's records, purchased a model-year 2015-2017 Chrysler 200 vehicle that was originally sold as a Partial Zero Emission Vehicle ("PZEV") in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, or Washington (the "Class Vehicles").

FCA US has agreed to extend warranties for Class Vehicles to cover the costs of parts and labor for replacing a failed MultiAir Actuator or Fuel Injector, for the earlier of fifteen years from the Class Vehicle's in-service date or 150,000 miles driven, when the repair is completed by an authorized FCA US dealership. If you previously paid for a qualifying repair, you may submit a claim for reimbursement.

You need not do anything to receive the warranty extension. To be reimbursed for a previous MultiAir Actuator or Fuel Injector repair, you must submit a claim online or by mail postmarked by March 30, 2026. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out of the Settlement by April 2, 2026. If you want to object to the Settlement, you must file an objection by April 2, 2026.

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on June 4, 2026, to consider approving the Settlement, attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses (up to $980,000), and service awards (up to $7,500 for each Class Representative). You may appear at the Fairness Hearing personally or through an attorney you have hired, but it is not required.

This is only a summary. For details about the Settlement, your rights and options, and to request reimbursement, visit www.MultiAirActuatorFuelInjectorSettlement.com or call toll-free (833) 754-8511.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration