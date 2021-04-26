If you purchased certain microcap stock between May 2016 and July 2019, you may be eligible for compensation from the O'Rourke Distribution Fund

SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17, 2019, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filed a lawsuit against Garrett O'Rourke and Michael J. Black alleging that, between May 2016 and July 2019, the defendants schemed to sell the stock of the five publicly traded companies listed below to investors through false and misleading statements and high pressure stock promotional campaigns. The SEC also alleged that the defendants disguised their control over some or all of the companies and their stock, thereby circumventing their obligations to register the stock with the Commission pursuant to Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 and conduct sales in accordance with the governing registration regulations. The matter has been resolved against O'Rourke, and the SEC has collected over $5.7 million (the "Distribution Fund") that it now seeks to distribute. Additional funds ordered and collected, and accrued interest, will be added to the Distribution Fund.

The SEC has proposed a distribution plan that sets forth the method and procedures for distributing the assets of the Distribution Fund to investors harmed by the conduct alleged in the Complaint (the "Proposed Plan"). On April 19, 2021, the Honorable Kiyo A. Matsumoto issued an Order to Show Cause by which individuals and entities who purchased the securities listed below during the dates set forth below, or other interested parties, have until May 19, 2021, to object to the Proposed Plan. Procedures to object to the Proposed Plan are discussed in detail in Section II of the Order to Show Cause. You can review and download the Order to Show Cause and the Plan at www.OrourkeDistributionFund.com (the "Distribution Website"), on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/claims/orourke-black.htm), or obtain a copy as otherwise directed below. FAILURE TO TIMELY SUBMIT AN OBJECTION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE WILL RESULT IN THE OBJECTION BEING WAIVED.

Company (Trading Symbol) [Relevant Period start and end dates (inclusive)]:

AV1 Group, Inc. (AVOP) [ 5/4/2016 through 10/19/2016 ];

]; EnviroTechnologies International, Inc. (ETII) [ 2/1/2017 through 6/30/2017 ];

]; EnviroTechnologies International, Inc. (ETII) [ 1/30/2018 through 5/10/2018 ];

]; Cyberfort Software, Inc. (CYBF) [ 6/29/2018 through 8/15/2018 ];

]; Link Reservations, Inc. (LRSV) [ 10/7/2016 through 2/9/2017 ]; and

]; and BioHemp International, Inc. (BKIT) [ 5/10/2019 through 7/16/2019 ].

The Proposed Plan, the Order to Show Cause, and other information concerning the SEC Action are available at www.OrourkeDistributionFund.com (the "Distribution Website"), and on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/claims/orourke-black.htm). You can also obtain a copy by contacting the Distribution Agent at [email protected] or by calling 1-833-358-1844. Procedures to object to the Proposed Plan are discussed in detail in Section II of the Order to Show Cause. Any objection must be submitted in accordance with the directions set forth in Section II of the Order to Show Cause. The objection and all documentation necessary to support the objection must be received, via email or addressed as set forth below, no later than 11:59 P.M. PT on May 19, 2021.

Orourke Distribution Fund

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91401

Seattle, WA 98111

Email: [email protected]

This is only a summary notice. For more information, please carefully read the Order to Show Cause, the Proposed Plan, and other documents found on the Distribution Website.

Questions? Visit www.OrourkeDistributionFund.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE JND Legal Administration

Related Links

https://www.orourkedistributionfund.com/

