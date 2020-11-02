If you Purchased Certain Post Cereals Since August 29, 2012 a class action lawsuit may affect your rights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the lawsuit about? The lawsuit contends that certain statements Post Foods, LLC ("Post") made on the labels of its Great Grains, Honey Bunches of Oats, Raisin Bran, Honeycomb, and Waffle Crisp cereals (the "Post Cereals") are misleading because the statements suggested the cereals are healthy, when Plaintiffs allege they are unhealthy because of their added sugar. Post maintains that the statements Plaintiffs challenge on the Post Cereals are all true and that the Post Cereals are nutrient-dense, healthy foods. The Court has not determined whether Plaintiffs or Post are correct.

There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be. However, your legal rights will be affected if you are a member of one or more subclasses and do not exclude yourself.

Who is included? The Court has certified five subclasses, one for each cereal brand named above, as part of the class action lawsuit. You are a member of a subclass ("Subclass Member") if you bought one of the Post Cereals covered by that subclass in California for household use, and not for resale or distribution, on or after August 29, 2012. For a complete list of the Post Cereals in each subclass, please visit www.AddedSugarClassAction.com or call 1-855-914-4634.

What are your options? If you do not do anything now, you will remain a Member of any Subclass to which you belong. If you stay in the Subclass and Plaintiffs obtain benefits for that Subclass, either as a result of a trial or a settlement, additional notice will be distributed about how to obtain those benefits. You also will be bound by the Court's orders, including any judgment against Plaintiffs and in favor of Post, and will lose any right you may have to sue Post over the claims in this case. If you ask to be excluded from a Subclass, you will not be a Member of that Subclass. You will not be bound by what the Court decides for that Subclass and will keep any right you might have to sue Post separately for that Subclass's claims. If you exclude yourself, you cannot share in any money that may be awarded to the Subclass(es) from which you excluded yourself.

If you want to stay in all the Subclasses, you do not have to do anything now. If you want to exclude yourself from one or more Subclasses, you must submit an online form or send a letter asking to be excluded. Instructions for making this request can be found at www.AddedSugarClassAction.com. Exclusion requests must be made or postmarked by January 4, 2021.

If you do not request exclusion, you or your own lawyer may (but do not have to) enter a Notice of Appearance in the Court to participate or speak in this lawsuit. Detailed information is available at www.AddedSugarClassAction.com and toll-free at 1-855-914-4634.

