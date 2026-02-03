IF YOU PURCHASED JOINT JUICE® GLUCOSAMINE SUPPLEMENTS IN CERTAIN STATES, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A CASH PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in related class action lawsuits involving Joint Juice® glucosamine supplements. Consumers who purchased Joint Juice in certain states between 2009 and 2022 may be eligible for a Cash Payment.

The lawsuits claim that Premier Nutrition Company, LLC, the maker of Joint Juice, falsely advertised the product's benefits. Premier Nutrition denies any wrongdoing, and the Court has not decided who is right. Both sides have agreed to the Settlement to avoid further litigation.

Who Is Included?

You are included in the Settlement if you purchased Joint Juice in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, or Pennsylvania during certain periods between March 1, 2009, and December 31, 2022. Visit www.JointJuiceSettlement.com for specific eligibility details.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

Premier Nutrition will pay a total of $70,839,813.53 into a Settlement Fund. After deducting Court-approved attorneys' fees, costs, and administrative expenses, the remaining money will be distributed to eligible Class Members. Cash Payments are estimated to be 150% or more of the average retail price per Unit purchased.

Class Members identified through retailer records will automatically be paid based on the number of Joint Juice® Units shown in those records.





Class Members can receive up to $150 without sending proof of purchase.





without sending proof of purchase. With receipts or other proof, Class Members may be eligible for Cash Payments exceeding full refunds for every eligible Unit of Joint Juice they purchased.

How to Submit a Claim

To receive a Cash Payment, submit a Claim Form by May 15, 2026. You can submit a Claim Form online at www.JointJuiceSettlement.com or request a paper Claim by calling 1-888-921-0720.

Other Options

If you do not want to be part of the Settlement, you must request exclusion by April 6, 2026. This is the only way to keep the right to sue Premier Nutrition separately. If you exclude yourself, you cannot receive any Cash Payment from this Settlement. You may also object to the Settlement by April 6, 2026, if you do not exclude yourself. Full instructions for exclusion or objections are available at www.JointJuiceSettlement.com.

Final Approval Hearing

The Court will hold a hearing at 10:00 AM on May 5, 2026, at the René C. Davidson Courthouse, Dept. 1, 1225 Fallon Street, Oakland, CA 94612 to decide whether to approve the Settlement in Bland v. Premier Nutrition Corporation, Case No. RG19002714 (Alameda Super. Ct.). At the hearing, the Court will also consider a request for attorneys' fees of up to 33% of the Settlement Fund, reimbursement of expenses of approximately $825,000, and service awards of $10,000 for each of the ten Class Representatives You may attend the hearing at your own expense, but attendance is not required.

