If you purchased or were enrolled in a Blue Cross or Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plan between 2008 and 2020, a $2.67 billion Settlement may affect your rights

What is the lawsuit about?

Plaintiffs claim that the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Settling Individual Blue Plans (collectively, "Settling Defendants") violated antitrust laws by illegally entering into an agreement not to compete with each other and to restrict competition among themselves in selling health insurance and administrative services for health insurance. Settling Defendants deny all claims and have asserted that their conduct results in lower health care costs and greater access to care for its customers. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is affected?

You may be eligible to receive payment if you are an Individual, Insured Group (and their employees) or Self-Funded Account (and their employees) that purchased or were enrolled in a Blue Cross or Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plan during one of the two Settlement Class Periods. Government accounts are excluded from the Class.

The Settlement Class Period for Individuals and Insured Groups is from February 7, 2008 through October 16, 2020. The Settlement Class Period for Self-Funded Accounts is from September 1, 2015 through October 16, 2020. Dependents, beneficiaries (including minors), and non-employees are NOT eligible to receive payment.

All Individuals, Insured Groups, and Self-Funded Accounts that purchased or were enrolled in a Blue Cross or Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plan from February 7, 2008 through October 16, 2020 will also benefit from the provisions of the Settlement requiring Settling Defendants to change certain of their practices that were alleged to be anticompetitive. Dependents, beneficiaries (including minors), and non-employees will benefit from this part of the Settlement.

For more details about who is affected visit www.BCBSsettlement.com.

What can you get from the Settlement?

Class Members who submit valid claims may receive cash benefits from the Net Settlement Fund. That Fund is estimated to be approximately $1.9 billion, after deducting attorneys' fees, administration expenses and other costs from the $2.67 billion Settlement Fund. For more details on the Plan of Distribution, read the Long Form Notice available at www.BCBSsettlement.com. You can also call (888) 681-1142. Settling Defendants also agreed to changes in the way they do business to increase the opportunities for competition in the market for health insurance.

How do you get a payment?

You must submit a valid claim online at www.BCBSsettlement.com or postmarked by mail no later than November 5, 2021. Claim Forms are available at www.BCBSsettlement.com or may be requested by calling (888) 681-1142.

FILE A CLAIM

What are your other options?

If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you may send a request for exclusion ("opt out"). You will receive no money, but you will keep your right to sue Settling Defendants for the claims in this case. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement. You will still be bound by the Settlement if your objection is rejected. For details on how to opt out or object, read the Long Form Notice available at www.BCBSsettlement.com. You can also call (888) 681-1142.

Opt outs and objections must be postmarked by July 28, 2021. The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT, to consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court will also decide whether to approve attorneys' fees and expenses up to $667.5 million and $101 million for additional costs and service awards, which will be deducted from the $2.67 billion Settlement Fund. You may ask to appear at the Fairness Hearing, on your own behalf or through counsel, but you don't have to do so.

Please Do Not Contact The Court Regarding This Notice.

Questions?

Visit www.BCBSsettlement.com , email [email protected] , call (888) 681-1142, or write Blue Cross Blue Shield Settlement c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91390, Seattle, WA 98111.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration