If you purchased raw Beef product in the United States from January 1, 2015, through May 6, 2026, for business use in commercial food preparation, a class action settlement may affect your rights

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Settlement has been reached in a class action antitrust lawsuit filed on behalf of Commercial and Institutional Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs with Tyson Foods, Inc., Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., and related or affiliated entities ("Tyson" or "Settling Defendant"). The Settlement requires Tyson to pay $47,000,000. There will be no payments to the Settlement Class at this time. You will be notified later of an opportunity to file a Claim Form. Before any money is paid, the Court will hold a hearing to decide whether to approve the Settlement.

Raw Beef Purchaser Settlement

The United States District Court for the District of Minnesota authorized this Notice. This Court ordered Notice may affect your rights. Please read this notice carefully.

WHO IS INCLUDED?

For settlement purposes, members of the Settlement Class are defined as:

All entities in the United States that indirectly purchased one or more of the following types of raw beef, fresh or frozen: brisket, chuck, loin, rib, or round, sold by Defendants in the United States from January 1, 2015, to May 6, 2026, for their own use in commercial food preparation. For this lawsuit, beef products exclude non-fed beef, ground beef, trim beef, beef identified as cooked, beef products with non-beef ingredients other than seasonings, or any product marketed as USDA Prime.

For purposes of the Settlement, Beef includes boxed beef and case-ready beef (i.e., beef that has been cut into subprimals and packaged for resale) made from Fed Cattle in the United States that is sold fresh or frozen. With the exception of case-ready beef, "Beef" excludes other meat from Fed Cattle that is further processed at another plant (e.g., by grinding; adding other ingredients; or cooking or curing) and excludes drop byproducts (e.g., trim, fats, oils, hides, offal). The definition of "Beef" is limited to products derived from the loin, chuck, rib, brisket, and round primal cuts.

In addition to Tyson, the Defendants and alleged co-conspirators in this lawsuit are JBS USA Food Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland, Inc., JBS S.A., Cargill, Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation, National Beef Packing Company.

If you are not sure you are included, you can get more information, including a detailed notice, at www.BeefCommercialCase.com or by calling toll-free 1-888-570-3771.

WHAT IS THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?

Commercial and Institutional Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs allege that Defendants and their co-conspirators conspired to limit the supply, and fix the prices, of Beef sold to members of the Settlement Class in the United States from at least January 1, 2015, with the intent and expected result of increasing prices of Beef products in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws and various state antitrust, consumer protection and unfair trade practices, and unjust enrichment laws. Tyson denies it did anything wrong. The Court did not decide which side was right, but both sides agreed to the Settlement to resolve the lawsuit and get benefits to the Settlement Class. The lawsuit is still proceeding on behalf of the Commercial and Institutional Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs against other Defendants who may be subject to separate settlements, judgments, or related orders. A separate notice was sent in 2023, regarding a settlement with Defendants JBS USA Food Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland, Inc., JBS S.A.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

The Settlement Agreement provides that Tyson will pay $47,000,000 to resolve all Settlement Class members' legal claims against Tyson for the Released Claims (as defined in the Settlement Agreement). No money will be distributed at this time. Settlement Class members in the following jurisdictions ("Repealer Jurisdictions") are potentially eligible to receive a payment from the settlement fund: Arkansas, Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and/or Wisconsin.

You will be notified later, if and when there is an opportunity to submit a Claim Form to receive a payment. Class Counsel will continue to pursue the lawsuit against the other Defendants.

Class Counsel will ask the Court for attorneys' fees based on their services in this lawsuit not to exceed one-third of the Settlement Fund. Class Counsel will also request that the Court reimburse them for litigation expenses, allow them to set aside up to eight percent of the Settlement Fund for future litigation expenses, and award each class representative a service payment of $10,000. Any payment to the lawyers or class representatives will be subject to Court approval, and the Court may award less than the requested amount. The attorneys' fees, costs, expenses, and service payments that the Court orders, plus the costs to administer the Settlement, will come out of the Settlement Fund. Class Counsel may seek additional attorneys' fees, costs, expenses, and service payments from any other settlements or recoveries obtained in the future. When Class Counsel's motion for fees and service payments is filed, it will be available at www.BeefCommercialCase.com. The motion will be posted on the Settlement website before the deadline for objecting to the Settlement. You will have an opportunity to object to this request.

WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS?

You do not need to take any action to remain a member of the Settlement Class and be bound by the Settlement Agreement. As a Settlement Class member, you may be able to participate in future settlements or judgments obtained by Commercial and Institutional Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs against other Defendants in the lawsuit.

If you are in a Repealer Jurisdiction and do not want the Settlement benefits and you do not want to be legally bound by the terms of the Settlement, or if you wish to pursue your own separate lawsuit against Tyson, you must exclude yourself by submitting a written request for exclusion. Instructions on how to request exclusion, are found at www.BeefCommericalCase.com

If you do not like something about the Settlement and you have not previously excluded yourself from the Settlement Class, you can object to the Tyson Settlement. Instructions on how to object are found at www.BeefCommericalCase.com.

While the Settlement is only with Tyson at this time, the Settlement Class includes purchasers of Beef products (as defined in the Settlement Agreements) from any of the Defendants or their co-conspirators.

The Court will hold a hearing in this lawsuit In re Cattle and Beef Antitrust Litigation (Commercial and Institutional Indirect Purchaser Plaintiff Action), Case No. 22-md-3031 (D. Minn.) on consider whether to approve the Settlement Agreement. You or your lawyer may ask to speak at the hearing, but you do not have to.

This notice is a summary only. You can find more details about the Settlement at www.BeefCommericalCase.com or by calling toll-free 1-888-570-3771. Please do not contact the Court.

URL: www.BeefCommercialCase.com

SOURCE The United States District Court for the District of Minnesota