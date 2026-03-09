If you reside in California and purchased certain dog Cosequin® Products for personal use between May 3, 2016, and May 6, 2022, you may be eligible to receive benefits from a class action Settlement

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

A Court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

A $11.5 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. and Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. (together, "Defendants"). The lawsuit alleges Defendants misrepresented the benefits and effectiveness of certain canine supplements branded under the name Cosequin® both in advertising and packaging. Defendants deny all allegations of fault, wrongdoing, or liability made by the Plaintiffs. There has been no determination of wrongdoing by the Court.

The purpose of this Notice is to provide information about this Settlement and explain your rights and options.

Who is Included? The Class is defined as all persons residing in California who purchased the following canine Cosequin® Products for personal use: Cosequin® DS Maximum Strength Chewable Tablets; Cosequin® DS Maximum Strength Plus MSM Chewable Tablets; Cosequin® Maximum Strength Plus MSM Chewable Tablets; Cosequin® with MSM Chewable Tablets; Cosequin® DS Maximum Strength Plus MSM Soft Chews; Cosequin® Maximum Strength Plus MSM Soft Chews; and Cosequin® with MSM Soft Chews between May 3, 2016 and May 6, 2022. "Products for personal use" means products purchased for household use by an animal or pet, and not for resale or other business purpose.

What Does the Settlement Provide? If you are a Class Member, you can submit a Claim Form at www.CosequinCASettlement.com or by mail postmarked by July 21, 2026, to be eligible for a Settlement Payment of up to $25 per unit of Cosequin® Products purchased between May 3, 2016, and May 6, 2022, up to a maximum of $150. Each Household is limited to and may only submit one single Claim Form. For purposes of the Settlement, Household is defined as all persons living at the same physical address.

The $11.5 million settlement fund shall be used to meet the monetary obligations to Class Members, pay all settlement payments thereto, service awards, and the Fee and Expense Award ordered by the Court after submission of the Fee and Expense Application by Class Counsel. If the total amount of Valid Claims is more than what remains of the Settlement Fund after removing the attorneys' Fee and Expense Award and service awards, then the Settlement Payment for each Class Member will be reduced on a pro rata (a legal term meaning equal) basis.

More information is available in the Settlement Agreement or the Long Form Notice available at the website.

Other Options. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must submit an opt-out postmarked by June 22, 2026. If you do not opt-out, you will give up the right to sue and will release the Defendants and Released Parties about the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you do not opt-out, you may object to the Settlement and/or the attorneys' Fee and Expense Award and service awards by June 22, 2026. The Long Form Notice on the Settlement Website explains how to opt-out or object. If you do nothing, you will get no Settlement Payment, and you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgments and orders. The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on August 13, 2026 to consider whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's attorneys' fees of up to 33% of the Settlement Fund and costs, and any objections. You or your lawyer may attend and ask to appear at the hearing if you object, but you are not required to do so.

This notice is a summary. Learn more about the Settlement at www.CosequinCASettlement.com or call toll free 1-888-899-7783.

URL: www.CosequinCASettlement.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the Central District of California