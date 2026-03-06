Third-party payors ("TPPs") in the U.S. that purchased, paid for, and/or reimbursed all or any portion of the price for Actos, ActosPlus MET, ActosPlus MET XR, Duetact, and/or Oseni, for five or more independent prescriptions, between July 1, 1999 and September 17, 2010, for purposes other than resale, may have their rights affected by a class action lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the lawsuit about? A National Third-Party Payor ("TPP") Class has been certified in a class action lawsuit against Defendant Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its parent company Defendant Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (jointly, "Takeda") and Defendant Eli Lilly & Company ("Lilly") (collectively, "Defendants") regarding the drug Actos. The lawsuit claims that Defendants violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ("RICO") by concealing Actos' bladder cancer risk, leading TPPs to reimburse a significant number of claims that would not have been reimbursed if not for the fraud. Defendants deny they have done anything wrong. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is included? The Class includes all TPPs in the United States and its territories, that purchased, paid for, and/or reimbursed all or any portion of the price for Actos, ActosPlus MET, ActosPlus MET XR, Duetact, and/or Oseni, for five or more independent (i.e. non-refill) prescriptions, between July 1, 1999, and September 17, 2010, for purposes other than resale. Excluded from the Class are any TPPs that have released claims covered by this lawsuit.

What are your options? If you are a Class Member, you must choose whether to stay in the Class. If you stay in the Class, and money or benefits are obtained for the Class, you will be notified about how you can share in any benefits for which you are eligible. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and you won't be able to sue the Defendants for the claims at issue in this case. If you want to stay in the Class, YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING NOW.

To exclude yourself from the lawsuit, you must send a letter asking to be excluded. Instructions for making this request can be found at www.ActosClassAction.com or by calling the toll-free number below. You must mail your exclusion request postmarked by April 6, 2026. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit, but you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in this case.

If you do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be represented by the law firms of Wisner Baum, LLP and Pendley, Baudin & Coffin, LLP at no out-of-pocket cost to you. You may hire your own lawyer if you wish, but will need to retain and pay that lawyer yourself.

For complete information about your rights related to the lawsuit call 877-564-4250 or visit www.ActosClassAction.com.

