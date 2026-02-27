If you used Google's Double-Click for Publishers ad server or Google's AdX ad exchange to sell open-web display advertising space, a class action lawsuit could affect your rights

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the In re Google Digital Publisher Litigation, No. 1:21-cv-7034 (S.D.N.Y.).

Your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit (the "Lawsuit") filed against Google LLC, Alphabet Inc., and YouTube LLC (collectively, "Google") about whether Google violated federal antitrust laws and overcharged for use of its AdX Ad Exchange ("AdX") platform. Google denies these allegations and any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided who is right.

You are included in the Class if you are a person or entity in the United States and its territories that directly paid Google, through payment fees directly to Google or reductions in advertising revenue received directly from Google, for services associated with selling advertising impressions (other than instream video transactions) on websites via AdX from December 15, 2016, through March 31, 2024.

There is no money available now and no guarantee there will be. Your rights are affected whether you act or don't act.

If you do nothing, you remain in the Class and may be entitled to share in any recovery that may come from a trial or settlement with Google. All of the Court's orders and judgments will apply to you and legally bind you.

If you exclude yourself from the Class by April 13, 2026, you will not be bound by any decision in this Lawsuit, but you will not be entitled to any benefits. You will keep your right to sue Google relating to the legal claims in this Lawsuit.

The Court has appointed a group of attorneys experienced in handling similar cases to represent the Class as "Class Counsel." If Class Counsel gets money or benefits for the Class, they will ask the Court for attorneys' fees and costs. If approved, these amounts would be taken from any money obtained from or paid separately by Google. If you want to be represented by your own lawyer, you may hire one at your own expense.

If the claims against Google are not resolved by a settlement or otherwise, Class Counsel will seek to prove the Class claims at a jury trial not yet scheduled.

For more information visit www.AdXClassAction.com.

