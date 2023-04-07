If you worked for a contractor at a Chevron oil refinery in Richmond or El Segundo, CA from September 20, 2015 to February 22, 2023, you could get a payment from a class action settlement

SEATTLE, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

A settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit about alleged wages owed for work performed at Chevron's oil refineries. The settlement will provide $1,925,000 to pay for the alleged wages owed and related penalties from September 20, 2015 through February 22, 2023. If you qualify, you may send proof of employment to Clayborne v. Chevron USA Settlement Administrator; c/o JND Legal Administration; PO Box 91461; Seattle, WA 98111, to get your share of the settlement. Alternately, you can exclude yourself from the settlement or object to it. If you are not sure you are included, you can get more information, including a detailed notice, using the QR code below, visiting www.RefinerySettlement.com, or by calling (844) 798-0758.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California authorized this notice. Before any money is paid, the Court will have a hearing to decide whether to approve the settlement.

WHAT'S THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?

Plaintiff claimed that Chevron jointly employed its contractors' employees and its contractors failed to pay hourly workers at Chevron's Richmond and El Segundo refineries for all hours worked, including for time spent on mandatory pre-shift transportation to their work sites, time spent putting on Nomex and other special protective gear before the start of each shift and improperly docked hourly workers' pay. Chevron and its contractors deny they did anything wrong. The Court did not decide which side was right. But both sides agreed to the settlement to resolve the case and get benefits to workers.

WHAT IS THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT?

Chevron and Newtron have agreed to pay $1,925,000 into a fund to be divided among Class Members. Your share of the fund will depend on the number of weeks you worked at Chevron's Richmond and/or El Segundo refinery from September 20, 2015 through February 22, 2023. A Settlement Agreement, available at www.RefinerySettlement.com or accessed by using the QR code included here, provides details about the proposed settlement.

HOW DO YOU ASK FOR A PAYMENT?

If you didn't get an individually addressed settlement notice, you must contact the settlement administrator at Chevron USA Settlement Administrator; c/o JND Legal Administration; PO Box 91461; Seattle, WA 98111, or use the QR code included here for further instructions. You must contact the settlement administrator by May 22, 2023 to be included.

WHAT ARE YOUR OTHER OPTIONS?

If you don't want to be legally bound by the settlement, you must exclude yourself by May 22, 2023, or you won't be able to sue, or continue to sue Chevron or Newtron about the legal claims in this case. If you exclude yourself, you can't get money from this settlement. If you stay in the settlement, you may object by May 22, 2023. The Court can only approve or reject the settlement. The detailed notice explains how to exclude yourself or how to object.

The Court will hold a hearing in this case (Clayborne v. Chevron U.S.A., Inc., et al., Case No. 19-cv-07624-JSW) on June 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., to consider whether to approve the settlement and a request by the lawyers representing Class Members (Outten & Golden LLP of San Francisco, CA and Steven S. Elster of Concord, CA) for attorneys' fees of up to 35% of the settlement fund; reimbursement for up to $45,000 in costs, for investigating the facts, litigating the case, and negotiating the settlement; and a service award of up to $15,000 for the Class Representative, Shawn Clayborne. You may ask to appear at the hearing, but you don't have to. The date of the hearing may change, so check the www.RefinerySettlement.com for updates.

This notice summarizes the proposed settlement. For more information, call (844) 798-0758, visit www.RefinerySettlement.com, write to Chevron USA Settlement Administrator; c/o JND Legal Administration; PO Box 91461; Seattle, WA 98111, or access the Court dockets, for a fee, through PACER at https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov, or visit the office of the Clerk of the Court for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California at 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Court holidays.

Scan the QR code to visit the settlement website.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration