If Your Private Information Was Potentially Impacted in the General Physician, P.C. Data Incident, a Proposed Class Action Settlement May Affect Your Rights

A Settlement has been reached with General Physician, P.C. ("Defendant"), in a class action lawsuit about a cybersecurity incident that occurred between April 6 and June 12, 2024, and resulted in the potential unauthorized access to or acquisition of people's Private Information (the "Data Incident"). Defendant denies all the Plaintiffs' claims and maintains that it did not do anything wrong.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you are an individual residing in the Unites States whose Private Information was potentially accessed and/or acquired by an unauthorized party as a result of the Data Incident reported by Defendant in October 2024.

If approved by the Court, Defendants will pay $2,500,000 to resolve the lawsuit. Settlement Class Members may elect to receive two (2) years of Credit and Medical Records Monitoring and either reimbursement of up to $5,000 in documented losses or an estimated $60 alternative Cash Payment.

To receive Settlement Benefits, you must file a Claim Form online at www.GeneralPhysicianDataIncidentSettlement.com, or print a Claim Form and mail it to the address on the form postmarked by May 27, 2026.

If you do nothing, you will not receive any Settlement Benefits, you will remain a Settlement Class Member and you will give up your rights to sue the Defendant for the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not want any Settlement Class Member Benefits, but you want to keep your right to sue the Defendant for the claims resolved by this Settlement, you must opt-out of the Settlement. If you do not opt-out of the Settlement, you may object to it and ask the Court for permission to speak at the Final Approval Hearing. The Opt-Out and Objection Deadline is April 27, 2026.

The Court will hold a hearing on June 4, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET to consider approving the Settlement, attorneys' fees of up to $833,333.33 plus reimbursement of reasonable costs, and $3,000 Service Award payments to each Class Representative. If approved, these amounts will be paid from the $2,500,000 Settlement Fund before making payments to Settlement Class Members who submit Valid Claims. You or your lawyer may attend the hearing at your own expense, but it is not required. The Final Approval Hearing may be held in person, by Microsoft Teams, or both, and the date and time of this hearing may change without further notice. Please check www.GeneralPhysicianDataIncidentSettlement.com for updates.

Visit www.GeneralPhysicianDataIncidentSettlement.com for complete details or call toll-free (833) 319-5992 for more information, or write to the Settlement Administrator by mail:

Newhart v. General Physician, P.C.

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391.

