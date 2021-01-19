IFC National Marketing Expands Integrity Platform to Help Americans on Their Healthcare Journey

IFC has held a strong presence in the industry for nearly 20 years, with three offices across Minnesota. With a focus on providing exemplary service to their agents, IFC has built an industry reputation for their impressive year-over-year agent retention rate. IFC agents help serve more than 70,000 Americans annually, specializing in senior products including Medicare, health and life insurance, as well as final expense products and annuities. By partnering with Integrity, IFC agents will benefit from Integrity's additional carrier relationships and gain access to Integrity's industry-transforming technology.

"The leaders of IFC saw the value of being part of a larger organization and quickly understood the innovative, tech-focused vision of what we're building at Integrity," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We're taking a group of already successful people and arming them with the tools, resources and technology they need to supercharge their growth. We're proud that IFC is now part of Integrity's mission to innovate insurance and meet consumers wherever they are."

"We've watched other industry-leading organizations join forces with Integrity and we are ready to experience that same success at IFC," said Dave Martens, Co-Owner and COO of IFC. "We've had tremendous growth over the years, but we realized we needed more resources to position IFC for a successful future. We'll be focusing on what we do best, which is bringing agents into the fold, while Integrity's technology and platform network support our goals to drive growth forward."

"Integrity really understands how important agents are to our business and has built a platform that enables us to fully support them in today's increasingly technology-driven marketplace," said Dave Thesing, Co-Owner and CFO of IFC. "By partnering with Integrity, we bring our agents a wide range of services to be more efficient and increase their productivity. In addition, the collaboration with other Integrity partners is unmatched, which makes this partnership better than I ever could have imagined."

As an Integrity partner, IFC and their agents will have access to Integrity's innovative, propriety technology and software, including robust online quoting, enrollment and CRM capabilities, customized reporting, data and more. IFC will also have access to extensive shared services such as human resources, IT, accounting and full-service marketing and social media expertise. These resources will allow IFC to retain focus on their agents, diversify their product offerings and stay current as Integrity continues to reshape the industry. IFC employees will also qualify for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Throughout this process, Integrity has lived up to its name over and over again," said Todd Villeneuve, Co-Owner and President of IFC. "Our employees are like family and we are thrilled to see that Integrity treats its employees the same way. One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the Employee Ownership Program, where our employees become owners as well. That has been on our wish list for a long time and now our employees get to succeed along with us. For IFC, the question wasn't if we should partner with Integrity, it was how fast we could partner with them. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities ahead to transform the industry with Integrity!"

For more information about IFC's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/IFCNationalMarketing.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,000 employees work with over 325,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $3.5 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About IFC National Marketing

IFC National Marketing, headquartered in Fairmont, Minnesota, was founded in 2003 by Todd Villeneuve, Dave Martens and Dave Thesing. For almost 20 years, IFC has been serving Americans with their insurance needs through their nationwide agents and brokers. Their concierge service provides sales support for Medicare and group health plans, life insurance, fixed annuities, final expense, critical illness, voluntary workplace and long-term care solutions. IFC believes in delivering world-class service — with a family feel. For more information, please visit www.ifcnationalmarketing.com.

