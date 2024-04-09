Values-Driven Leader Nobility Financial and Integrity Partner to Deliver Transformative Solutions to More Americans

"Andrew and Jennifer Gaines are beacons of determination and integrity in our industry," remarked Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "They have a unique ability to convert challenges into opportunities, which perfectly embodies the core values we cherish at Integrity. Our mission is to create a brighter future for all Americans by empowering our partners and enhancing their capabilities to serve — and this collaboration embodies a fusion of those aligned aspirations. Together, Integrity and Nobility Financial stand at the brink of a transformative era, ready to impact countless lives and redefine the standards of service and innovation in our industry."

Nobility Financial's founders built the agency on fundamental values of wisdom, courage, teamwork and authenticity. They have long believed that if individuals operate with these values, they will increase their impact on their community, build a lasting legacy and step into their highest purpose. The agency has been providing life and retirement products since 2011. Andrew and his wife, Jennifer, are deeply invested in forming meaningful relationships with every individual they serve, including fostering an incredibly supportive community of coworkers. Through mentorship programs and personal connections, the Gaineses help their team members and agents build better lives, stronger families and the next generation of leaders. Everyone at Nobility Financial continues this pattern of engagement through ongoing community outreach.

"When organizations that are seamlessly aligned in vision and values come together, there is no limit to what can be accomplished," shared Andrew Gaines, Founder of Nobility Financial. "Nobility Financial and Integrity are both characterized by the ability to innovate in a competitive landscape while remaining true to our mission of service. Integrity's support and technology now help us fulfill that mission on a much broader scale. The transformative solutions Integrity offers empower both new and experienced agents to become more productive and effective, which enhances client experiences. With Integrity, we are leading the charge into a new era of service that leverages the Integrity Suite of Solutions and is characterized by empathy. We feel so honored to be part of the Integrity family and join its movement to build a better future for all Americans."

"I've always loved the opportunity this industry provides to create deep, meaningful relationships with our agents and clients," explained Jennifer Gaines, Founder of Nobility Financial. "Integrity offers not just revolutionary technology but an increased sense of purpose for our business. It is a springboard to broadening our impact in the community and helping our agents create a life of fulfillment and service. I've also been impressed by the alignment we feel with Integrity's leadership team. They support our fundamental values and are dedicated to furthering our vision for growth. Together with Integrity, we are shaping an exciting future where heartfelt service is combined with innovative solutions and leadership."

Integrity has consistently invested in developing agent-focused resources that boost efficiency and accelerate success. The Integrity Suite of Solutions includes full-stack capabilities across life, health and wealth products including LifeCENTER, providing instantaneous quoting, enrollment and CRM capabilities, MarketingCENTER, providing customizable and fully compliant marketing assets, and LeadCENTER, providing on-demand, actionable leads.

"Andrew and Jennifer Gaines epitomize the spirit of Integrity by their relentless commitment to excellence and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of insurance," said Patrick Bet-David, Managing Partner at Integrity. "Their inspiring story serves as a model for entrepreneurial success, which will be magnified by utilizing the power of Integrity to expand their reach and more holistically meet consumers' retirement needs. This partnership is a union of shared perspectives and mutual goals, offering endless possibilities to help more Americans prepare for the good days ahead."

The Integrity family of partners collaborates to pave a path toward a brighter future for all Americans. As a collective of the industry's leading insurance and finance voices, the Integrity partner team is working together to forge holistic solutions that are simpler, more beneficial, and ultimately more human. The results are reshaping consumers' interactions with insurance and financial service products and expanding the life, health and wealth protection of all Americans.

For more information about Nobility Financial's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Nobility.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Nobility Financial

Nobility Financial, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, stands out in the insurance industry for its innovative approach to professional development and client services. Specializing in retirement planning and life insurance solutions, Nobility Financial has made a significant impact by helping thousands of clients navigate their financial futures. The agency is renowned for its unique programs that train second-career professionals — particularly couples — in scaling their own agencies efficiently. With a mission to improve clients' retirement planning and strengthen family bonds through shared entrepreneurial ventures, Nobility Financial embodies a dedication to service, personal growth and community support. For more information, visit www.wealth.nobilityfinancial.com.

