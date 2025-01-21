IFEZ's 'INCHEON-IFEZ' Booth attracts 12,000 visitors

Participating companies secure a foundation for global expansion, including 10 MoU signings

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ) has announced that the 'INCHEON-IFEZ' booth at CES 2025 showcased its vision for the future of smart cities and promoted innovative companies from Incheon to a global audience.

CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show 2025), the largest technology exhibition in the world, took place in Las Vegas, USA, from Tuesday, January 7, to Friday, January 10th.

IFEZ captivates global audience with its innovative companies at CES 2025

The INCHEON-IFEZ Booth, themed "Urban Renaissance: Building Tomorrow's Smart Cities Today," garnered attention by demonstrating a sustainable urban future powered by advanced technologies from Incheon-based companies. During the event, the booth welcomed more than 12,000 visitors.

To boost the global presence of Incheon's startups, IFEZ supported the participation of 41 companies at CES 2025, dividing them across various exhibition areas: 10 companies in the 'INCHEON-IFEZ' Booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 10 in the Korea pavilion (KOTRA) at the Eureka Park, 6 in the Global Pavilion, and 15 as the Incheon Startup Park Delegation.

These companies achieved record-breaking results, conducting 869 export consultations with international buyers and investors, which amounts to an estimated $400 million in potential deals.

Notably, Sheco, a company specializing in robotic solutions for recovering oil spills, was highlighted as one of the "12 Must-See Startups at CES 2025" by The Vertical, a U.S. media outlet covering tech startups, underscoring the company's innovative capabilities.

Six companies signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for tangible outcomes, creating opportunities for global market expansion and attracting investments.

Additionally, 12 companies supported by IFEZ won 13 CES Innovation Awards, setting a new record. The award-winning companies attracted significant interest from global buyers and investors, firmly establishing their innovation and technological prowess on the world stage.

At CES 2025, IFEZ actively promoted its initiatives and innovative companies through various programs. On the first day of the exhibition, the 'Unveiled Incheon Media Stage' was held for about 30 global media outlets. This event highlighted IFEZ's commitments to supporting businesses with world-class infrastructure and fostering global cooperation centered on its thriving innovation ecosystem.

Also, "All Connected Incheon Night," held on the evening of January 7 (local time), brought together distinguished global leaders, including Kate Gallego, Mayor of Phoenix; Victor Hoskins, CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority; and Doug Bruhnke, CEO of Global Chamber.

IFEZ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Chamber, a global business network organization during the gathering. This collaboration aims to strengthen the partnership and better support startups in expanding worldwide.

Commissioner Yun Wonsok said, "Through this participation in CES, we have showcased IFEZ's smart city vision to the global market and taken a step closer to our goal of becoming a 'Global Top 10 City, Incheon.'" He emphasized, "We will continue to support IFEZ and Incheon startups in leading the global market and do our utmost to develop Incheon into a global business hub."

SOURCE The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority