Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority Announces Smart City Vision at CES 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ, Commissioner Yun Wonsok) opened the 'INCHEON-IFEZ' Booth at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2025 in Las Vegas, USA, on January 7, welcoming visitors worldwide.

The 'INCHEON-IFEZ' Booth, located in the AI Zone of the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, spans 1,500 ft². It symbolically represents Incheon's global connectivity, drawing inspiration from landmarks like the Incheon Bridge and Incheon International Airport.

The booth, themed "Urban Renaissance: Building Tomorrow's Smart Cities Today," is divided into four thematic zones: Health & Safety, Urban Intelligence, Eco Harmony, and X-Tech. It showcases the convergence of technology, nature, and humanity, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the future of sustainable urban development.

Following the booth's opening, the "Unveiled Incheon" media stage event was held, attended by over 30 major international media outlets.

In a video message, Yoo Jeongbok, Mayor of Incheon Metropolitan City, stated, "We are shaping Incheon into a sustainable city where technology, people, and the environment coexist harmoniously through collaboration with the global community. Incheon aims to establish itself as an ideal destination for businesses and organizations worldwide, becoming a hub for international cooperation."

Furthermore, IFEZ Commissioner Yun Wonsok presented IFEZ's future vision through its smart city services and initiatives, stating, "By sharing IFEZ's specialized smart city models, fostering innovative startups, and building a bio cluster, we aim to position IFEZ as a global leader in smart cities."

During CES 2025, the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority organized various networking events to showcase the booth exhibition, strengthen global smart city leadership, and expand business collaborations.

On the evening of January 7, the "All Connected Incheon Night" event will bring together Incheon's innovative startups, global corporations, and urban stakeholders to explore collaboration opportunities. On January 8, IFEZ will share its smart city expertise through presentations featuring LG Electronics, Lotte Innovate, and the Stanford Center Korea. On January 9, IFEZ will host over 30 global investors, introducing the innovative technologies of Incheon startups and facilitating partnership opportunities.

Information about the Incheon startups participating in CES 2025 and the INCHEON-IFEZ Booth's programs can be found on the official website: https://www.ces2025-ifez.com/

About IFEZ

The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) in Incheon, South Korea, comprises three strategically developed areas: Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna. Established in 2003 as Korea's first Free Economic Zone, IFEZ was designed to drive economic growth and attract international business, leveraging its ideal location and advanced infrastructure.

Over the past two decades, IFEZ has evolved into a global business hub. It represents a successful model of innovation-driven urban development and economic growth and embodies South Korea's vision for global connectivity and sustainable prosperity.

