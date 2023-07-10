iFLYTEK Celebrates 18 Years of Accomplishments in A.I. Research & Development

News provided by

iFLYTEK

10 Jul, 2023, 12:15 ET

HEFEI, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iFLYTEK Research Institute recently celebrated the 18th anniversary of its establishment. Since its founding in 2005, the iFLYTEK Research Institute has made increasing strides in the development of A.I. capabilities with clear goals and firm resolve through its years in advancing technology and with its abundant experience.

Over the years, the iFLYTEK Research Institute has committed itself to advancing A.I. development across multiple fields, some notable achievements include:

The iFLYTEK Research Institute is a widely recognized leader in the development of cutting-edge solutions to meet societal needs. Its efforts led to its inclusion in the MIT Technology Review China "2021 Artificial Intelligence Innovation Research Institute (A.I. Labs) Report" for its role in "solving social rigid needs with systematic innovation."

Through technological innovation at its source, the iFLYTEK Research Institute has made tremendous accomplishments in A.I. development, such as speech synthesis, speech recognition, and cognitive intelligence, while enabling intelligent voice and A.I. solutions to reach ever more users, leading the way in providing their large-scale application in education, medical care, urban management, consumer goods, industry, and more.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (A.I.) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

SOURCE iFLYTEK

Also from this source

Leading Chinese AI company iFLYTEK showcases latest innovations at opening ceremony of BEYOND Expo 2023 in Macao

iFLYTEK Facilitates Barrier-free Communication for Participants at the 10th International Abilympics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.