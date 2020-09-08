iFLYTEK Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report Details Efforts to Make a Better World with Artificial Intelligence

HEFEI, China, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, Asia's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology company, released its first global corporate social responsibility report today. The report details the company's commitment to social responsibility and its mission to build a better world with artificial intelligence.

Since its founding 20 years ago, iFLYTEK has continually practiced social responsibility by ensuring greater access to high-quality education and healthcare, preserving local cultures, and improving the lives of vulnerable groups with artificial intelligence.

"Joined by thousands of the best and brightest minds, iFLYTEK's corporate social responsibility initiatives create a better future for local and global communities," said iFLYTEK Founder, Chairman and President Liu Qingfeng. "We continue to invest significant resources into the research and development of AI technologies that provide unique practical solutions to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to improving access to quality education and healthcare, eradicating poverty, and protecting the environment."

Increasing Access to Quality Education

In the education space, iFLYTEK offers its online teaching system that relies on an intelligent learning network to personalize learning and streamline teaching preparation. Today, the program is used in 16,000 schools nationwide and assists more than 25 million teachers and students. The platform is especially advantageous for children in rural communities who typically do not have access to quality educational resources. The company also continues to expand its AI Education Public Welfare program, which teaches disadvantaged children about the latest AI technology and its applications. In 2019, iFLYTEK donated an entire smart classroom, targeted teaching system, and other smart education products to two middle schools in China.

Improving Healthcare and Accessibility

iFLYTEK's AI-Assisted Medical Centers and AI Medical Assistants improve medicine and increase access to quality healthcare for those who live in medical deserts. AI-Assisted Medical Centers help detect diseases and reduce misdiagnosis while iFLYTEK's AI Medical Assistants assist with diagnosis, treatment, inquiries, and contain an AI voice care center that provides follow up services for post-operative patients.

Preserving Local Cultures

As a company devoted to AI and speech technology, iFLYTEK is in a unique position to help preserve rare Chinese dialects through its AI dialect protection project. iFLYTEK records and documents disappearing dialects to prevent their extinction and preserve Chinese culture for future generations.

Improving the Quality of Life of Vulnerable Groups

Through the company's language poverty alleviation project, iFLYTEK helps to reduce the language barrier facing many ethnic minorities who do not speak Mandarin Chinese. By providing the Language Poverty Alleviation App to minority populations in China, iFLYTEK helps to eliminate communication and economic inequities.

Additionally, iFLYTEK's AI Accessibility and Public Welfare program proudly bridges the chasm of communication for the hearing and visually impaired with its smart speech and AI technologies, which has served 500,000 hearing impaired patients and more than 60,000 visually impaired people.

Combatting COVID-19

iFLYTEK constantly uses its technology to respond to the most pressing global needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, iFLYTEK deployed its technology and expertise in healthcare and education to help screen and monitor patients and allow students to learn virtually at no cost. iFLYTEK donated medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and successfully mobilized its international network for additional donations to hospitals in regions that had a high number of coronavirus cases.

Protecting the Environment

iFLYTEK actively engages in environmental protection initiatives that encourage energy conservation, emission reduction, green offices, and sustainable cities. The company has designated sustainability staff who monitor the implementation of environmental protection measures, including new office policies that promote environmentally conscious practices.

