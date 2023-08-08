iFLYTEK provides automatic speech translators for the Chengdu Summer World University Games

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FISU Chengdu Summer University Games were held July 28-August 8 with iFLYTEK as the official translator sponsor. The Chengdu Summer World University Games is a gathering for university students from all over the world to exchange ideas, perform at their best, challenge their limits, and realize their dreams. Athletes from all over the world competed in 269 medal events across 18 sports disciplines.

iFLYTEK, as the exclusive supplier of automatic speech transcription and translation service for Chengdu University Games, provided smart products such as iFLYTEK Translator, Smart Microphone Family launched by its subsidiaries, and iFLYREC APP, iFLYREC Intelligence Conference System, Intelligent Voice Broadcasting, and iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpretation to guarantee the smooth operation of meetings, guest reception, volunteer service, interview, event broadcasting, and accessible communication for hearing-impaired people during the Games. Additionally, iFLYTEK provided onsite staff to assist with the products.

iFLYTEK's Intelligent Translation Intercom System and portable Translator series launched by its subsidiaries could also be seen everywhere inside and outside the venues. The iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpretation device demonstrated its real-time bilingual text-to-screen. Through these new technologies, such as neural network machine translation, speech recognition, semantic understanding, speech synthesis, four microphone arrays, online translation, text transcription, and speech synthesis services in 83 languages were provided during the University Games to realize the "First World University Games with Accessible Communication."

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

