iFLYTEK Releases Spark Desk 3.0 During 2023 Global 1024 Developers Festival and 6th World Acoustic Expo

News provided by

iFLYTEK

01 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

HEFEI, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK recently hosted the 2023 iFLYTEK Global 1024 Developers Festival and 6th World Acoustic Expo in Hefei, gathering industry leaders, experts, and VIP guests to experience its latest technological advances and promote industry innovation.

At the opening ceremony, iFLYTEK Founder and Chairman Liu Qingfeng announced the release of Spark Desk 3.0. Alongside Spark Desk 3.0, iFLYTEK released twelve new industry-specific models.

Additionally, Chairman Liu demonstrated the function of the Spark Desk and A.I. Robot at the Science and Technology Museum and accompanied VIPs and industry leaders through its various sections. Below are descriptions of each pavilion and what participants experienced:

  • Industrial Development Pavilion—Guests listened to remarks on the deep integration of the new generation of information technology and industrial development;
  • Industrial Application Pavilion—Financial models, legal models, and other multi-industry models were displayed;
  • Education Pavilion—Several application scenarios, such as the A.I.-interconnected smart blackboard, were presented and showcased as steps toward the digital transformation of education;
  • Life Pavilion—participants learned about how Spark Desk can be applied to smart cars, which are increasingly becoming "mobile smart places";
  • Ecology Pavilion—Top 10 teams participating in the iFLYTEK 1024 Festival's A.I. contest showcased their innovations, new products, services, and business modalities to build a universal A.I. ecosystem;
  • Science and Art Exhibition Area—A.I., digital art, and virtual reality were presented.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

SOURCE iFLYTEK

Also from this source

iFLYTEK Introduces Agriculture Large Model, Gengyun, During Harvest Festival

iFLYTEK introduced its innovative agriculture large model, Gengyun, during China's annual Farmers' Harvest Festival. The model utilizes a "strong...

iFLYTEK Jointly Creates Water Network Digital Industry Chain Innovation Alliance at World Water Forum

iFLYTEK joined the Water Network Intelligent Technology Company of China South-to-North Water Diversion Group and eleven enterprises, universities,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.