IFMA Announces 2024 Silver Plate Award Winners

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced winners of the 70th annual IFMA Silver Plate Award today. This year's recipients represent eight food-away-from-home categories.

Since 1954, IFMA has recognized extraordinary operator executives with the IFMA Silver Plate Award. Winners are chosen from a slate of industry nominees by a distinguished jury of trade press editors and previous award winners. One Silver Plate honoree is selected by secret ballot to receive the industry's most coveted recognition—the IFMA Gold Plate. Presentation of the Awards and the announcement of the Gold Plate recipient will take place at the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration on May 18, 2024.

"This is the 70th year IFMA has presented Gold & Silver Plate Awards and it's more important than ever that we celebrate the wide range of operations providing people with food-away-from-home. From schools and businesses to airports to retail to traditional restaurants, our industry is truly in every community in the nation," said Phil Kafarakis, IFMA President and CEO.

"The Gold & Silver Plate Awards celebrate that range of service and the very best in food-away-from-home leadership. This year's winners exemplify service to their organizations, teams, and communities. It's going to be really exciting to see which of them will also bring home the annual Gold Plate Award at our celebration in May."

The 2024 IFMA Silver Plate Winners:

Grocery, Convenience, & Specialty Retail:

Jen & Jon Corto, Owners/Founders

Buffalo Strive

Travel & Leisure:

Roz Mallet, CEO & President

PhaseNext Hospitality

Business & Industry/Foodservice Management:

Damian Monticello, Director, Enterprise Hospitality and Event Services

Guidewell

Healthcare:

David Reeves, System Director, Food and Nutrition Services

Lee Health

Independent Restaurants:

Melvin Rodrigue, President

Galatoire's Restaurant

Colleges & Universities:

Kirk Rodriguez, Senior Director of Hospitality Services and the Student Union & Activities

Texas Tech

Elementary & Secondary Schools:

Aaron Smith, Director of Culinary Services

Seattle Public Schools

Chain Full Service:

Chris Tomasso, President & CEO

First Watch Restaurant Group

The 70th Annual IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place on Saturday night, May 18, 2024 in the Great Hall at Chicago's historic Union Station. The celebration is open to the industry and will bring together past Gold and Silver Plate winners with esteemed individuals from across foodservice to honor and celebrate the 2024 class. The winner of the industry's most prestigious award—the coveted IFMA Gold Plate – will be revealed that evening.

Reserve tickets and tables at www.ifmaworld.com/events.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a trade association founded in 1952. IFMA empowers, nurtures, and connects an inclusive and diverse $1.3 trillion food-away-from-home ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, operators, and others. By sharing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA informs and instructs its members, and motivates change to improve both individual organizations and the foodservice industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)