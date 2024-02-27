IFMA Names Technomic Preferred Partner for Menu and Foodservice Distributor Insights

Technomic's Ignite Menu platform will power the partnership, enhancing benefits for IFMA members and depth of data and insights for the Association

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), serving the food-away-from-home industry for 70+ years, and Technomic, the leader in foodservice insights, have formally established a preferred partner relationship whereby Technomic will provide menu and foodservice distributor data and insights to IFMA members.

Menu data and insights will be powered by Technomic's Ignite Menu platform and enhanced by presentations from Technomic subject-matter experts at IFMA events and throughout the year on quarterly webinars. This partnership will provide IFMA members additional benefits, building off its current business intelligence information and the vital industry data supplied to its membership.

"This is a year for growth at IFMA, as we implement a new vision and strategic direction as an organization that connects the food-away-from-home industry," said Mike Schwartz, senior vice president of member value at IFMA. "We are bringing additional voices to our membership and are excited to be partnering with Technomic, an organization well-known for its remarkable and actionable insights on our industry."

Lizzy Freier, director, menu research and insights at Technomic, will kick off the partnership next week at IFMA's Chain Operators EXchange (COEX), presenting the 2024 State of the Menu as part of IFMA's annual Menu-a-thon presentation at the conference.

In addition, IFMA and Technomic will be launching an industry-wide webinar series through the Informa Connect Foodservice Vertical platform to bring insights to the wider industry later in the first quarter of 2024.

"We look forward to deepening our relationship with IFMA and the broader foodservice industry through this partnership," said Patrick Noone, executive vice president at Technomic. "We are excited to continue our support of the foodservice industry through forward-looking, trusted insights."

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a trade association founded in 1952. IFMA empowers, nurtures, and connects an inclusive and diverse $1.3 trillion food-away-from-home ecosystem of manufacturers, distributors, operators, and others. By sharing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA informs and instructs its members, and motivates change to improve both individual organizations and the foodservice industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., an Informa Connect company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)