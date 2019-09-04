iFranchise Group Ranked Top Franchise Advisors by Entrepreneur Magazine

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iFranchise Group – the nation's leading franchise consulting firm – was voted the best among franchise industry advisors and franchise consultants in an independent survey of over 500 franchisors conducted by Entrepreneur magazine, ranging from emerging franchisors to top-ranked Franchise 500 brands with thousands of locations. The group was recognized as the "best overall" in the franchise consulting and development category.

Mark Siebert, CEO, iFranchise Group

"This is a great honor for the entire iFranchise Group team, as we bring our expertise to the table every day, for every client," said Mark Siebert, CEO, iFranchise Group. "We are thrilled by this recognition and grateful to all who helped make it possible – from all of our talented team members to our incredible clients."

Last year was Entrepreneur Magazine's inaugural ranking for franchise suppliers. This year marked the first time the Franchise Consulting/Development category was included, with iFranchise Group securing the top position. The independent survey sought to identify suppliers to the franchise community who were then scored based on satisfaction ratings.

"Our franchise consultants average over 25 years of franchising experience," said Dave Hood, president, iFranchise Group. "We've successfully worked with hundreds of franchise systems, from emerging to established, as well as licensing and dealership organizations and are proud to be recognized for our dedication, expertise and professionalism."

iFranchise Group provides highly-customized franchise consulting, development, operations and marketing solutions across a wide range of industries. The company has worked with 98 of the world's top 200 franchisors as rated by Franchise Times magazine. iFranchise Group has helped thousands of others assess franchise potential with specially designed strategies to help improve franchise sales effectiveness, generate leads, decrease costs, improve franchisee relationships, and reduce legal exposure.

About iFranchise Group

iFranchise Group (www.ifranchisegroup.com), is the nation's leading franchise consulting firm. iFranchise Group offers the skills of the nation's top franchise experts in franchise strategic planning, operations training and documentation, franchise marketing and sales, and franchise best practices for emerging and established franchise companies worldwide.

