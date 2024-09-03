IFS assyst named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for IT Service Management (ITSM)

IFS assyst debuts in the GigaOm Radar for its strong feature set and stability, continuous commitment to ITIL 4, and dedication to developing innovative IT Service Management (ITSM) features.

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that its Enterprise Service Management solution, IFS assyst, has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for IT Service Management (ITSM) by GigaOm.

GigaOm highlighted IFS' commitment to supporting ITIL 4 certification and strong capabilities in aligning corporate business processes with services across an enterprise. The report stated, "IFS assyst is the only vendor currently linking closely to ERP outside of custom integrations and, as a result, scored high in business process integration for ITSM."

IFS assyst is an all-in-one service management solution, blending ITSM, ITOM, and ESM into a seamless platform. Equipped with robust self-service capabilities, end-to-end workflow automation, and advanced case management, it provides the tools needed to help organizations standardize, enhance, and transform enterprise service delivery. With its simplified pricing model and deployment, organizations can gain value quickly and effectively in a matter of weeks.[KD1]

As the report mentions, "All users—at every level of staffing and in every type of business—who directly interact with services that are defined and managed around the globe are touched by the success, or lack thereof, of ITSM deployments. Their customers, in turn, are directly impacted by the quality of service they manage." Consequently, "As more ESM services are deployed, it will follow that all business disciplines that are managed to deliver business value will benefit from today's ITSM and ESM solutions."



Merlin Knott, President of Enterprise Service Management at IFS, said: "This recognition is a testament to our dedication and innovation in delivering a holistic service management solution that truly meets the needs of our customers. This accolade reinforces our vision of leveraging AI and advanced technologies to drive even greater value for our clients."

To be included in the GigaOm report, vendors had to meet requirements on current offerings' capabilities, strategy, and market presence. You can read the report here.

Learn more about how IFS assyst can support organizations' IT and enterprise service management journey here.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.



IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.



IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

