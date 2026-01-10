iGarden Redefines Future of Outdoor Living at CES 2026 with North American Debut of Trust-Centered AI Ecosystem

As the industry's first brand to champion a fully integrated garden ecosystem, iGarden aims to lead the intelligent transformation of 500 million gardens worldwide. At the heart of this vision is the iGarden Central Control, which provides zero-lag stability to automate complex multi-device interactions with professional-grade precision. Complimenting this is the iGarden App, serving as a single platform to manage the entire backyard experience, and the iGarden Portal, which empowers service partners with remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance. Together, these solutions address the demands of modern smart garden scenarios with proactive reliability.

Powering these innovations is the proprietary iGarden AI-Inverter 2.0 Intelligent Core, a "Beyond Limit" technology that ensures millisecond-level responsiveness and maximum power with zero waste. This core drives the three flagship products spotlighted at the show: the iGarden pool cleaner M1 Pro Max, featuring Dual-Camera 3D AI Vision and Ultra long 20H run time; the iGarden Swim Jet X Series, providing ultra-portable aquatic fun with currents up to 250m³/h; and the iGarden Lawn Mower L Series / L AWD Series, equipped with Smart LiDAR and AI Vision for up to eight hours of operation on a single charge.

"The smart backyard is evolving from 'connected devices' to 'intelligent scenes,'" said Charlene Feng, Global Brand Manager at iGarden. "With our trust-centered AI Ecosystem and next-generation products, we're delivering a new wave of intelligent autonomous devices that bring professional-grade results with real convenience. Together, we're empowering families to reclaim their time, connect, and experience the art of living every day."

This CES debut serves as a definitive statement of iGarden's resolve to enter the U.S. market. Aiming to become the essential standard-setter for the future backyard, iGarden ensures outdoor living evolves into a seamless space for family connection through Artful Living Technology. This drives the brand to deliver effortless solutions that work harmoniously, creating a unified environment that is Intelligent, Integrated, and Inspiring.

About iGarden

As the innovative sub–brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco–smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self–manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI–enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI–driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

