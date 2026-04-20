iGarden Sweeps the 2026 MUSE Design Awards. Three New Products, Three Platinum Wins

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence expands beyond the home and into outdoor environments, iGarden is redefining how people interact with their backyard spaces—earning three Platinum wins at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards Season 1, one of the world's leading international design awards.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this year's MUSE Awards attracted over 13,000 entries globally, recognizing excellence across product design, technology, and creative innovation.

From Devices to Autonomous Outdoor Systems

Rather than improving individual tools, iGarden is building a fully autonomous outdoor ecosystem，where AI, robotics, and system-level control replace routine maintenance and transform everyday living.

The company's three Platinum-winning products demonstrate this shift:

iGarden Pool Cleaner M1 AI Series introduces the world's first Biomimetic Dual AI Vision system, enabling true 3D perception to detect debris and avoid obstacles. With up to 16 hours of runtime and a sonar-activated waterline return, it removes the need for manual retrieval and significantly reduces user intervention.

iGarden Swim Jet X Series turns any pool into a cordless, portable swimming system. Powered by a mobile lithium battery, it delivers powerful, adjustable water flow without installation or external wiring—bringing both athletic training and leisure experiences into everyday environments.

iGarden Lawn Mower L AWD Series redefines robotic lawn care with 4WD mobility, 360° LiDAR and AI vision, and TurboSilence™ adaptive energy management. Operating without boundary wires, it delivers up to 8 hours of autonomous performance across complex terrains.

"We're honored to be recognized by the MUSE Design Awards," said Charlene Feng, iGarden Brand Manager. "These innovations reflect our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into intelligent systems—so people can spend less time managing their environment and more time enjoying it."

As AI continues to reshape how people live indoors, iGarden is among the first to extend that transformation outdoors—bringing autonomy, precision, and seamless control to pools, lawns, and backyard ecosystems.

Recognizing Global Design Excellence

The 2026 MUSE Awards were judged by 94 experts from 22 countries through a blind evaluation process, ensuring fairness and integrity.

"The MUSE Awards highlight projects that push the boundaries of design innovation and creative excellence," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

About iGarden

As the innovative brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By combining advanced AI with eco-smart design, iGarden creates outdoor environments that think, adapt, and self-manage.

From AI-powered pool cleaners and swim jets to robotic lawn systems and AIoT platforms, iGarden delivers a seamless outdoor lifestyle that is intelligent, sustainable, and effortless.

Learn more: https://www.iGarden.ai

SOURCE iGarden