iGarden Unveils The World's First Bionic AI Dual-Camera Vision Pool Cleaner, Eliminating the Need for Pool Maintenance

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden today announced the availability of its new iGarden Pool Cleaner M1 AI Series, introducing what it describes as the world's first AI dual-camera vision pool robotic cleaner—a breakthrough designed to eliminate the need for manual pool maintenance and redefine how pools are owned and experienced.

For years, robotic pool cleaners have focused on incremental upgrades—stronger suction, longer runtime, and smarter navigation—yet the user experience has remained largely unchanged. The iGarden Pool Cleaner M1 AI Series represents a fundamental shift, introducing a system designed to operate with minimal user intervention through AI-powered scheduling and automation.

At the core of the new series is a new generation of AI perception and decision-making. Powered by iGarden's proprietary Bionic AI Dual-Camera Vision and OmniLogic™ AI platform, the device delivers real-time 3D environmental understanding, enabling it to identify debris, map pool layouts, and dynamically optimize cleaning paths. This allows it to achieve near-complete coverage in as little as 20 minutes, significantly reducing the time required to restore pool readiness.

Beyond speed, the defining feature of the series is its ability to maintain the pool automatically over time. With an AI-powered timer system, users can easily set cleaning schedules, after which the device autonomously executes cleaning tasks. Equipped with a high-efficiency battery and intelligent underwater wake-and-sleep cycles, it can remain in the pool and perform scheduled cleaning for up to 30 days. This dramatically reduces the need for frequent retrieval, recharging, or manual setup—transforming pool maintenance into a low-intervention, near hands-free process.

The system further enhances performance through adaptive intelligence. Its dual-lens underwater vision enables obstacle recognition, debris differentiation, and automatic re-cleaning of missed areas, while continuously adjusting to different surfaces and lighting conditions in real time.

Energy efficiency is another key innovation. Built on iGarden's AI Inverter 2.0 architecture, the system dynamically adjusts power output based on task requirements, delivering full cleaning performance while using as little as one-tenth the energy of conventional systems—reducing both operating costs and environmental impact.

Additional engineering advancements—including InfinityDrive™ for extended runtime, a HyperBoost™ system engineered for powerful, high-intensity suction, and a dual-layer filtration design for consistent performance under heavy debris—support long-term, reliable operation.

"What we are introducing is not just a better cleaner, but a new direction for pool care," said Charlene Feng, Brand Manager at iGarden. "Instead of tools that require constant attention, we are building systems that can run on their own schedule—so maintaining a pool becomes simpler, smarter, and far less time-consuming."

The iGarden Pool Cleaner M1 AI Series is now available through the company's official website, Amazon, and authorized retail partners across North America and Europe. For more information, visit https://www.igarden.ai/pool_cleaner_M_pro? utm_source=pr_prnewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_newswire_promotion_20260407

About iGarden

As the innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco-smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self-manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI-enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI-driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

SOURCE iGarden