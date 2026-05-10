Saxon Unmanned Selects IGCS International and Lacks Enterprises for its High-Volume USA Manufacturing Partner for its Platforms

This strategic partnership immediately accelerates output at IGCS's fully domestic Grand Rapids, Michigan facilities — an 80,000 ft² advanced composites center, seven injection molding plants with 115+ machines (250–4,400 tons), four electroplating lines, and three high-volume painting & finishing facilities producing over 60,000 parts per day. The result: dramatically faster production rates, significantly lower costs, and uncompromising Made-in-America quality.

Pairing Saxon Unmanned' s rugged, long-endurance airframe designs with IGCS's world-class composites, molding, plating, and finishing expertise, the alliance is now scaling delivery for multiple UAV platforms.

"Saxon Unmanned chose IGCS and Lacks for one reason: they deliver the fastest, highest-volume USA production in the industry," said John Ferguson of Saxon Unmanned. "We will be manufacturing the Monitor VTOL, VIPER, Atlas, and Titan at scale — lighter, stronger, more affordable, and 100% American-made."

"This partnership fulfills the requirements of USA MADE for America's Drone Dominance program with rapid, reliable domestic manufacturing," added Russ Spears, President of IGCS International. "IGCS and Lacks are proud to serve as Saxon's high-volume production engine — and we have massive available capacity ready for more partners. We invite every forward-thinking drone manufacturer to bring your designs to our Grand Rapids facilities and scale production faster and more affordably than ever before."

The alliance strengthens U.S. supply chain security, reinforces American manufacturing supremacy, and meets the urgent demand for unmatched unmanned aircraft superiority. IGCS International and Lacks Enterprises are actively seeking additional unmanned systems partners ready to launch at full speed with proven, high-capacity domestic manufacturing.

About IGCS International IGCS International delivers advanced manufacturing solutions to the Department of War and prime contractors. All operations are 100% USA-based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. www.igcsintl.com

About Lacks Enterprises Founded in 1961, Lacks Enterprises is a advanced manufacturing powerhouse with deep expertise in electroplating, high-tonnage injection molding, advanced composites, and high-performance painting & finishing. Operating multiple state-of-the-art facilities in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lacks delivers Tier-1 quality, high-volume capacity, and unmatched surface engineering capabilities — all 100% Made in America. lacksenterprises.com

About Saxon Unmanned McPherson, Kansas-based designer and manufacturer of rugged, long-endurance UAV systems. saxonunmanned.com

KCR Management provides strategic advisory services and assists qualified companies in accessing financing solutions, including through Bank of America Government Contracting (BofA Gov Con), to support rapid scaling, compliance, and growth.

Media Contact: Russ Spears,

President, IGCS International

Email: [email protected] www.igcsintl.com

SOURCE IGCS International