IGEL Achieves 142% Growth, Year-over-Year, in Total Endpoint Units Shipped in the North American Market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced record results for the first half of 2019. Software revenue growth in the North American region, year-over-year, topped 147% during the period with a 142% growth in endpoint units shipped, including hardware and software-defined endpoints. Worldwide, IGEL revenue for the first half of 2019 grew 47%, year-over-year.

Fundamental to the company's success to date in 2019, are recent sales wins in the healthcare, retail, financial services, federal government and manufacturing sectors. These sales have been fueled by successful alignment and integration with Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon and VMware as IGEL grows its dominant footprint as the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, connecting any hardware, using any protocol, in any cloud for securely managed end user computing, anywhere.

"We set out just three short years ago to disrupt the end user computing landscape by changing the way organizations view this space and we've rapidly transformed the industry through what is now the market-leading edge OS for cloud workspaces," said Jed Ayres, CEO, North America and Global CMO, IGEL. "The result has been three years of record growth as we continue to outperform our goals and deliver on our mission to support any device, any cloud, anywhere. We anticipate even greater momentum in the second half of 2019 as we scale our organization to capitalize on the greenfield opportunity ahead of us which is being driven by the imminent end-of-life of Windows 7 and its impact on the swift adoption of cloud-based workspaces. Our agnostic support for Microsoft WVD, Amazon, Citrix and VMware well positions IGEL to be a leading enabler of cloud workspaces for modern workplaces."

In support of its rapid growth and North American market expansion, IGEL has expanded its executive leadership team through a number of strategic new hires.

Joining IGEL as CIO is Bernd Sengpiehl . A senior IT executive with strong expertise in business transformation and inspiring high-performance cultures, Sengpiehl joins IGEL from Haufe Group where he was CIO and Head of Software Development. Prior to Haufe Group, he was CIO at AEG Power Solutions.

Irfan Khurshid has joined IGEL as Global Vice President, Advanced Services. A senior technical and customer services executive, Khurshid has a proven track record for building world-class customer success, services and consultancy practices. He joins IGEL following global customer success and professional services senior leadership positions with Agari, Ivanti and AppSense.

Casey Cheyne has been named Vice President, Cloud Partnerships where he will lead IGEL's strategic alliances and cloud ecosystem partner expansion across leading cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud. Cheyne most recently worked for Google, Teradici and Microsoft.

Joining IGEL as Vice President, Presales Engineering is Daniel Hoffman . A renown security expert and experienced enabling-technology leader, Hoffman has held executive sales engineering and technology evangelist positions with Agari, Viewabill, Juniper Networks and SMobile Systems.

Jim Airdo has also joined the IGEL strategic alliances team to assist in driving IGEL relationships with Microsoft, Citrix and key lighthouse accounts. He'll be developing deeper levels of commitment and technology integration specifically focused on the WVD movement to Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. Prior to joining IGEL, Airdo held various leadership positions at Citrix, AppSense, BMC, Dell and most recently, Microsoft.

To further support IGEL's dramatic growth, the company has also promoted Brad Tompkins to Chief Sales Officer, while Simon Richards will assume the newly created position of Chief Customer Officer, overseeing license renewals, existing business development and "customer-for-life" onboarding. IGEL has also added a number of additional account management, channel sales, presales engineering, and technical architect and training leaders, with impressive industry experience, across North America as it continues to expand its sales reach and channel partner enablement programs. In all, IGEL has grown its sales, pre-sales and technical training team 21% over the past 6 months with key hires hailing from such companies Microsoft, Agari, AppSense/Ivanti, Dell, Forward Advantage and Nutanix.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

