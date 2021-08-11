IGEL Achieves Citrix Ready™ Cloud and Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that IGEL OS 11.05 has achieved Citrix Ready™ Cloud and Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium validation from Citrix. IGEL is the very first Citrix Ready vendor to receive both technology validations.

"Together, Citrix Workspace and IGEL OS are enabling today's work-from-anywhere environments through an intelligent solution that delivers fast, frictionless, and secure access to cloud workspaces from any IGEL OS-powered endpoint," said Matthias Haas, CTO and Managing Director, IGEL. "IGEL has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Citrix and is proud to be the first vendor to achieve Citrix Ready for Cloud and Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium designations. Now, as a member of both the Citrix Ready Workspace Endpoint Program and Citrix Ready Hybrid Multi-Cloud Program, IGEL is further demonstrating that we are in lockstep with Citrix, and are committed to helping our mutual customers and partners simplify and accelerate their cloud journeys."

Standardizing Endpoints for the Simple and Secure Delivery of Digital Workspaces from the Cloud

IGEL OS is a platform-independent Linux-based endpoint operating system, designed for simple, smart, and secure access to virtual apps, desktops, and cloud workspaces, including Citrix Workspace and Citrix Cloud. IGEL OS turns any compatible x86-64 device into a secure IGEL-managed endpoint, enabling organizations to efficiently migrate to their cloud(s) of choice, at their pace, and from any infrastructure including on-premises, public cloud, private cloud, or hybrid cloud.

Improved Communication and Collaboration with IGEL and Citrix

The combination of IGEL OS 11.05 and Citrix Workspace provides end-users with improved communication and collaboration capabilities through Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which are available as a Citrix App client with HDX optimization.

"To achieve these performance improvements, and enable a high-fidelity, immersive, unified communications and multimedia experience for Citrix Workspace users, IGEL OS 11.05 offloads much of the multimedia processing to the local operating system, while running critical real-time communications components on the device," continues Haas.

Enterprise-level Security with IGEL "Chain of Trust"

IGEL OS architecture also provides an end-to-end "chain of trust" from the endpoint processor or UEFI process to the Citrix Workspace platform. This innovative security framework validates each discrete step of the endpoint boot process through to the workspace execution, helping to ensure end-to-end system integrity.

"The Citrix Workspace and Workspace App with IGEL OS comprise an unbeatable combination to enable people to securely work from anywhere, using almost any device," said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready. "We are pleased to see IGEL achieve validation of IGEL OS 11.05 for both the Citrix Ready for Cloud and Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium, further expanding the list of IGEL solutions that have been Citrix Ready verified across multiple programs over the past two decades."

Learn more about IGEL OS in the Citrix Ready Marketplace here.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

