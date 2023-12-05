IGEL Adds Former Citrix/Blackberry Executive to Expand European Channel and Citrix CSP/MSP Leader to Build Global Managed Service Provider Business

Mads Skalbo Appointed Vice President, Global MSP Business; Eric Kline Named Vice President of Channel Sales, EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, today announced the addition of two new executive sales leaders. Mads Skalbo joins the company as Vice President of Global MSP (managed service provider) business. Eric Kline also joins the company as Vice President of Channel Sales, EMEA. These former Citrix sales executives each bring decades of experience in the end user computing and enterprise software market to build on IGEL's continued growth strategy.

"Furthering the IGEL growth and expansion mission, I am pleased to welcome Mads and Eric to our seasoned sales leadership organization," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "Each have unique and proven skills that will continue to amplify our market penetration across key regions in Europe and with the high-growth MSP market category. Their proven track records and expansive contacts will be exceptionally valuable as we accelerate adoption of IGEL OS, worldwide."

Mads Skalbo joins IGEL following more than a decade of experience with Citrix where he most recently served as Senior Director, Citrix Service Providers, EMEA leading the adoption of Citrix across the European service provider landscape. Skalbo has also served in sales and operational leadership positions with Unicon, Excitor, Maconomy, Filanet Corporation, Cisco and Olicom. He holds a degree in information technology and finance from Copenhagen Business School and a bachelor's degree in international business and marketing from Niels Brock Handelsakademi Business School.

"MSPs around the globe are quickly realizing the value of IGEL OS as the most effective way to deliver a preventative security approach across their customers' end user computing enterprises, protecting endpoints regardless of where employees are working with an inherently secure, tamper-proof operating platform that reduces organizations' attack surface," said Skalbo. "I'm eager to be a key contributor to building IGEL's presence across the MSP community. This is a central part of our strategy to accelerate adoption of IGEL OS in the mid-market."

Eric Kline is an experienced sales executive with more than two decades of successive experience at Citrix where he was most recently Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for EMEA. Following his extensive experience building the Citrix presence throughout Europe he was also the Chief Revenue Officer for BlackBerry's IoT Business Unit. Also a board member of KeenCorp, an AI-driven SaaS provider for monitoring employee engagement, Kline holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from University of Florida.

"The new era of hybrid work requires that IT support its employees with the most secure digital workspace to empower productive work," said Kline. "IGEL delivers the enterprise-class endpoint platform today's business need to empower users while supporting the security and cost-efficiency today's businesses need. I look forward to growing the market share footprint of IGEL OS across the EMEA channel ecosystem as we capitalize on the hybrid work paradigm."

