IGEL and Imprivata Deliver First "Tap-and-Go" Experience for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 Cloud PC Users

IGEL Technology

30 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

New IGEL Agent for Imprivata OneSign® Enterprise Access Management Simplifies Secure Access to
Clinical Resources to Improve Security and User Productivity for Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, and Imprivata, the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, today announced availability of an integrated solution for IGEL and Imprivata users that enables multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) for clinicians accessing their virtual apps and desktops. The new IGEL Agent for Imprivata OneSign Enterprise Access Management is the industry's first solution to enable and control digital identities with secure, No Click Access™ to Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Windows 365 Cloud PC cloud resources.

"The new IGEL integration with Imprivata now expands simple, secure tap-and-go access to clinicians using Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 Cloud PC environments, delivering more choice and security across the healthcare endpoint ecosystem," said Jason Mafera, Field CTO, Healthcare, IGEL. "For clinicians working in increasingly mobile environments, this a gamechanger for their productivity while still assuring compliance with patient confidentiality mandates."

The new integration is a further development in the decade-long partnership between IGEL and Imprivata which has already empowered thousands of healthcare users with secure, simple access to clinical applications from IGEL OS-powered endpoints. The integration is the result of IGEL's active participation in the Imprivata Developer Program which works to deliver proven solutions for Imprivata customers. Delivering higher levels of mobile productivity for clinical staff, it also reduces endpoint IT costs, minimizes interruptions to clinicians' daily workflows, and modernizes healthcare IT security with enforced security controls.

"Optimizing the need for security and efficiency is paramount for today's healthcare organizations as cyber threats and care delivery demands increase. Clinicians need innovative solutions to keep patient care streamlined, secure, and efficient," said Mark McArdle, Chief Products and Design Officer, Imprivata. "The availability of the new IGEL agent for OneSign addresses this need through the use of proximity-based authentication – a key tool in saving clinicians significant time and enforcing security controls. This development strengthens our critical partnership with IGEL by ensuring compliant, safe, and seamless access to AVD and Microsoft 365 Cloud PC digital workspaces, streamlining care processes and improving patient outcomes."

The OneSign enterprise access management integration with IGEL OS is now available for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Microsoft 365 Cloud PC users. For more information view this solution brief. To register for trial access, please visit: https://www.igel.com/get-started/try-for-free.  

About Imprivata
Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

About IGEL
Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Addressing the need to provide a secure and managed endpoint for this hybrid world, IGEL delivers the solution with COSMOS, an endpoint platform enabling access to any digital workspace or web-enabled application set. IGEL gives IT teams the security and control they require while delighting end-users with the freedom to work as they wish. Enabling choice of any cloud, any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks the secure and collaborative end-user computing experience required by healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders. With a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com

SOURCE IGEL Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

