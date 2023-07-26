IGEL and COCC Team to Modernize Digital Workspaces for Financial Services Organizations

News provided by

IGEL Technology

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

COCC's iWorkstation powered by IGEL COSMOS enables community banking institutions to monitor, manage, and secure their endpoints seamlessly

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the financial services industry under pressure to modernize its IT infrastructure, community banks and credit unions face a balancing act. They must adopt cutting-edge technology solutions that streamline processes, enhance security, simplify operations, and improve user experience, all while managing with limited technical and financial resources.

To help address these challenges, COCC, which has emerged as a go-to provider of technology solutions for smaller financial institutions aiming to gain a competitive edge, partnered with IGEL to enable these community banking institutions to monitor, manage, and upgrade their endpoints easily, keeping them secure and up to date, while providing employees with secure access to their digital workspaces from any device, anywhere.

"With its robust endpoint management software, IGEL helps us empower our clients to centralize digital workspace management and enhance security and organizational efficiency, all without having to invest heavily in their own hardware or IT resources," said Billy Cruz, COCC's Technology Services Manager. "Together, we are bringing enterprise-level technology innovation to small and medium-sized financial services clients, something we would have never dreamed of being able to do prior to IGEL."

IGEL COSMOS is a game-changer for COCC in securing the endpoint
Prior to the launch of IGEL COSMOS in February 2023, COCC became a participant in the IGEL COSMOS pilot program. Through this program, COCC was able to work with a select group of its clients who utilize the COCC iWorkstation platform, a cloud-hosted virtual desktop infrastructure providing financial institutions with secure, remote access to applications and data, deploying the newest version of IGEL software and testing it in everyday production environments.

"The devices used by our clients must be locked down and secure so if something does get stolen, it's just a matter of a device being lost and not data itself," said Cruz. "IGEL COSMOS has been a game-changer for us, dramatically improving security at the endpoint with its unique approach of separating the IGEL OS from the application layer."

He added, "By isolating the essential applications for each install and eliminating unnecessary software and components, we've also simplified our image management. This streamlined approach, focused on having just what we need on each machine, has become our standard practice."

"In teaming with COCC, we are making it possible for their financial services clients to modernize their IT infrastructure to enable employees to gain seamless, yet secure access to their cloud workspaces," said Matthias Haas, CTO. "For COCC, the modular IGEL COSMOS platform demonstrated value by improving the user experience, providing unmatched speed and flexibility across traditional and modern application delivery models, and enabling its clients to retain security, management, and control over their endpoints."

To read more about how IGEL and COCC are helping community banking institutions modernize the digital workspace experience, read the case study here. To register for the IGEL COSMOS webinar, featuring COCC and scheduled for Wednesday, September 20 at 10 am (ET), click here.

About IGEL
Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL Technology

