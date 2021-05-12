IGEL and ControlUp Team to Enhance Endpoint Performance

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, is expanding its collaboration with ControlUp with the integration of their ControlUp Remote DX and ControlUp Edge DX for IGEL OS-powered endpoint environments. These new capabilities provide greater visibility into endpoint performance while optimizing the digital employee experience for the end user.

"Our expanded relationship with ControlUp provides our mutual customers with more key metrics for expanded visibility and control over the performance of their endpoints, while at the same time helping to identify ways to better optimize the employee digital experience," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "With ControlUp, organizations can make more educated decisions about how to improve the performance of their Citrix, VMware, and other virtual desktop and cloud workspace solutions. As a result, they can drive greater productivity and flexibility for end-users."

Leading the Charge in Digital Employee Experience Management

IGEL and ControlUp first began collaborating in 2019 when the two companies forged an alliance to deliver best-in-class, real-time monitoring combined with an endpoint OS designed for secure, flexible access to cloud-delivered digital workspaces. With the launch of ControlUp Remote DX and ControlUp Edge DX, IGEL and ControlUp are continuing, together, to optimize the end-user's digital experience.

ControlUp Remote DX: Visibility into the digital employee experience, by monitoring local network performance, including Wi-Fi strength and speed, as well as user device ISP connectivity measurement, regardless of employee location.

Visibility into the digital employee experience, by monitoring local network performance, including Wi-Fi strength and speed, as well as user device ISP connectivity measurement, regardless of employee location. ControlUp Edge DX: ControlUp brings its proven real-time monitoring and optimization capabilities from the world of virtual applications and desktops into the realm of physical endpoints (i.e. machines running Windows, macOS, or Linux).

"To remain productive, today's increasingly distributed workforce relies on being able to connect remotely to their business-critical resources and applications," said Alexander Rublowsky, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ControlUp. "Enterprises simply can't risk a diminished user experience due to poor connectivity. With the acquisition of Avacee in December 2020, ControlUp is now able to offer a powerful solution that provides high availability, reliability, and performance while supporting the new "work-from-anywhere" business model. We are thrilled to be teaming with IGEL to expand our relationship and enhance the digital experience for our mutual customers."

Latest ControlUp Release Providers Simpler Access to IGEL Performance Metrics

In February 2021, ControlUp released ControlUp v8.2, the latest version of its real-time performance monitoring dashboard. IGEL OS will support the new functionality with the release of 11.06.100 in August.

"Embedding ControlUp into IGEL OS enables organizations to quickly leverage new features and capabilities that are available in a way that further simplifies the monitoring and optimization of IGEL-powered endpoints, so that users can remain more productive and happier," continued Haas.

ControlUp IGEL-Verified Solutions Featured in IGEL Ready Program

ControlUp is a member of the IGEL Ready Program, which opens up IGEL's core enterprise software, so any technology partner can integrate with and validate their products. For more information, visit: https://www.igel.com/ready . To view ControlUp's partner profile in the IGEL Ready Showcase, visit https://www.igel.com/ready/showcase-partners/controlup/ .

About ControlUp

ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience management platform gives IT increased visibility and control over employees' digital experience, no matter where they work—in the office, from home or on the road—or the type of workspace they use: virtual, physical or cloud. ControlUp analytics harnesses anonymous operational metadata from thousands of organizations to help IT and help desk teams make informative, data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp is backed by JVP and K1 Investment Management. For more information, visit us at www.controlup.com .

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and UDPocket2, and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable, and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x8-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

