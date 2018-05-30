IGEL and Dizzion Team to Deliver Endpoint-as-a-Service

"Many of our customers, particularly those operating within regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, must abide by strict compliance controls and security frameworks such as HIPAA and PCI," said Rob Green, CTO, Dizzion. "One of the pieces our customers struggled with prior to IGEL was compliance at the endpoint. Now, with IGEL's software-defined endpoint management solutions, we have been able to solve that challenge and deliver the end-to-end compliance our customers require."

Dizzion is currently leveraging the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), the IGEL Universal Desktop (UD3), and IGEL UD Pocket and IGEL Universal Cloud Gateway (ICG), and the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter within the framework of its Endpoint-as-a-Service solution.

"IGEL is a stand out in the EUC industry for its talent and innovation, and they have become a key element of our Endpoint-as-a-Service offering," said Brady Ranum, Vice President of Product and Strategy, Dizzion. "Since the beginning of the relationship, IGEL has stood by us every step of the way, providing us with demo units, training and exceptional guidance that has led to a high-level of comfort for both us, and our customers, in our virtual desktop and Endpoint-as-a-Service solutions. We are confident we made the right decision in teaming with IGEL."

Earlier this year, Dizzion participated in IGEL DISRUPT North America in Austin, TX, and Rob Green shared his insights on best practices for Endpoint-as-a-Service during the DaaS Panel.

"For us, one of the most valuable things that came of IGEL DISRUPT were the recurring contact points to help us with technical training, education and joint marketing efforts," said Green. "Additionally, some of our team members also earned their IGEL Certified Engineer (ICE) status, which has been tremendously helpful in supporting the build-out of our virtual desktop and Endpoint-as-a-Service solutions."

"To keep pace with the heightened threat landscape while at the same time providing anytime, anywhere access to desktops and applications, an increasing number of organizations are turning to Desktop-as-a-Service," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliance, IGEL. "Dizzion is our first 'born-in-the-cloud' MSP partner, singularly focused on the delivery of an innovative, secure, compliant and cost-effective DaaS solution for companies across the healthcare, financial services and education sectors, to name a few, and we are pleased to be teaming them in the delivery of this world-class offering."

Dizzion's DaaS solutions are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH). Through its Endpoint-as-a-Service solution, Dizzion is making it easier for organizations that collect, store, transmit or access personal health information (PHI) to achieve and maintain compliance while also enabling them to embrace modern workforce trends such as mobility and remote working.

Further, in November 2016, Dizzion was the first DaaS provider to achieve Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance . Dizzion meets Level 1 PCI DSS compliance requirements (the most stringent level), making it a viable solution for any organization collecting, processing, transmitting or storing payment card information. To achieve this level of service, Dizzion's solution includes 12 unique technologies and controls to further harden its infrastructure into a compliant environment. Dizzion's solution dramatically reduces the burden and cost of maintaining a PCI compliant end user computing environment, allowing organization to focus time and resources on their main line of business.

For more information on Dizzion's DaaS solutions, visit https://www.dizzion.com.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Dizzion

Dizzion is a global provider of end-user computing services, including fully managed virtual desktops, compliant desktop solutions, secure endpoints, application delivery and cloud storage. The company delivers the next generation of virtual desktop solutions to meet the demands of a remote global workforce in industries with stringent security and compliance needs, including business process outsourcing, financial services, healthcare and insurance. Dizzion's mission is to enable users to securely access applications and data from any device, anywhere increasing mobility and productivity. To learn more about Dizzion, visit www.dizzion.com.

