IGEL and Tehama Broaden Support for Industry-Leading End User Computing Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO and OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it is partnering with Tehama, the fastest, easiest, most secure way to deploy a global workforce, to deliver Amazon WorkSpaces via Chromium-based web browsers.

"Nearly six months after the COVID-19 pandemic drove many companies to rapidly deploy work-from-home scenarios for non-essential workforces, there is still a tremendous need for secure, on-demand access to cloud-enabled and virtual workspaces, as many workers remain at home indefinitely," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances for IGEL. "We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with Tehama to now include support for Amazon WorkSpaces via Chromium-based web browsers."

Secure and Compliant Remote Access to Cloud and Virtual Desktops

Tehama is a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that delivers highly secure virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in minutes. Tehama is powered by Teradici PCoIP® technology, which adds another layer of protection by compressing, encrypting and transmitting only pixels to a broad range of software clients, mobile clients, thin clients and stateless PCoIP Zero Clients, ensuring sensitive information never leaves the data center. PCoIP traffic is secured using AES 256 encryption, which meets the highest level of security required by enterprise customers and governments.

Additionally, Tehama's pre-built compliance-in-a-box workspaces meet security and regulatory standards, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, OSFI, and FIPS. With Tehama, organizations are able to create secure workspaces that isolate potential threats while enabling productivity and collaboration among privileged users. And for end users, there is no visible difference in experience between working on a local computer or on an endpoint receiving a streamed pixel representation from a centralized virtual machine.

The Industry's Fastest, Most Secure and Flexible End User Computing Experience

Tehama's software client, powered by Teradici PCoIP technology and integrated with IGEL OS 11.04, provides enterprises with a single entry point for a complete secure end-user computing experience from any location.

"Together with IGEL and Teradici, we are providing our mutual customers with a powerful workspace delivery solution that is simple to manage, and provides secure, on-demand access to critical business applications and data, whether end users are working from home, at the office or even another remote location," said Jaymes Davis, Director of Product Strategy at Tehama. "We are committed to providing organizations with a faster and better end user experience when it comes to accessing virtual desktops and are excited to be taking our partnership with IGEL to the next level through this latest integration."

Paul Austin, Director of Global Channels for Teradici, added, "For organizations looking for alternative ways to enable their remote workforces, the combination of Tehama, Teradici and IGEL provides the flexibility and security they need to promote productivity. Our continued collaboration with IGEL and Tehama builds on the long and successful relationship we've enjoyed with Amazon WorkSpaces, and we are pleased to be adding support and functionality for our combined solution to Chromium-based web browser apps."

Availability

IGEL OS 11.04 is available now. The time-tested operating system standardizes endpoints and provides adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble-free workspace. Supporting more remote display protocols, third-party partner solutions and attached peripheral devices than any alternative solution, IGEL OS is purpose built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types. Get more information, or try it for free here.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Tehama

Tehama is the fastest, easiest, most secure way to deploy a virtual workforce. With our Virtual Office as a Service platform, enterprises can create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in the world. No other solution on the market today connects remote workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, unparalleled security, and comprehensive audit trail via built-in SOC 2 controls, real-time activity feeds and session recordings that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

SOURCE IGEL

