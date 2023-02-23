IGEL Announces 2022 IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Award Winners

Honorees have shown an exceptional commitment to customer success and active engagement in the IGEL Ready Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced winners of the 2022 IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards. The award winners were celebrated during DISRUPT 23, the only global event focused on end user computing and the delivery of secure, high-performance digital workspaces to increasingly distributed hybrid workforces, held in Munich, Germany from February 14-16, 2023.

The IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards program recognizes IGEL Ready partners that have demonstrated strong commitment to customer success, active engagement in the IGEL Ready Program, and success on a global scale. Partners are also recognized for having a clearly differentiated value proposition for customers and partners, when their solutions are combined with IGEL, as well as their ability to improve the customer experience through their alliance with IGEL.

The winners of the 2022 IGEL Ready Partner Year Awards are:

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year 2022 (Global): Lenovo

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Collaboration (Global): LG Business Solutions

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Global Synergy: Honeywell & Pepperl+Fuchs

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Marketing (EMEA): ControlUp

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Marketing ( North America ): Nerdio

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Innovation (EMEA) : HP

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Innovation ( North America ) : 7Signal

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Customer Experience (EMEA) : deviceTrust

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Innovation ( North America ) : PrinterLogic/Vasion

New IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Innovation (Global): Nexthink

"We are honored to be recognized as the IGEL Ready Global Partner of the Year," said Jonathan Pollock, Director, Strategic Product Management, Lenovo. "IGEL's industry-leading software solution, when combined with our hardware, provides any business – from SMBs to global enterprises – to enable more secure, productive hybrid work while reducing the cost and complexity of managing desktops and end users. We are pleased to be teaming with IGEL to help our mutual customers derive more value from the investments they are making in their Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware VDI, DaaS and SaaS solutions."

Kevin Keith, Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel, Nexthink, added, "We are tremendously honored to be recognized by IGEL for our innovation as a NEW IGEL Ready partner in 2022. Digital employee experience is everything in today's modern work environments, and we are pleased to be working with IGEL to provide solutions to our mutual partners and customers that help IT shape smart and productive workplaces."

"Through the IGEL Ready program, IGEL is committed to partnering with the industry's leading technology companies, which makes it easier for our customers to secure and manage their modern workplaces," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We congratulate all of our IGEL Ready Partner of the Year award winners and thank all of our IGEL Ready partners for your commitment to IGEL Ready and for continuing to be an important part of this fast-growing ecosystem of hardware and software providers."

The IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards were open to all IGEL Ready partners. To be considered for the awards, partners were required to apply and demonstrate how their engagement with IGEL has accelerated business growth, especially when leveraging the IGEL Ready partner programs, offerings, and events. Applications were reviewed and the winners were selected by an independent jury including prominent EUC industry experts.

About IGEL Ready

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 130 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure end user computing experience. For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at [email protected]. If you're a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please apply here.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

