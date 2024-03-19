IGEL Announces a Packed Agenda and Primary Sponsors for IGEL DISRUPT 24, the Industry's Largest End User Computing Event

Backed by Microsoft, HP, LG, Lenovo, Citrix and Broadcom's EUC Division, IGEL DISRUPT 24 to deliver three days of insightful content on endpoint cybersecurity, digital workspaces, industry trends and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today released details on the action-packed agenda and sponsors for IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest EUC event. Taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Florida, IGEL DISRUPT 24 will immerse attendees in thought leadership content, technical bootcamps and customer discussions on endpoint cybersecurity, the futureproofing of digital workspaces and how to drive innovation in the new hybrid working world.

"IGEL is continuing to redefine the very essence of endpoint computing by delivering a preventative security approach to defend against cybersecurity threats. Our IGEL DISRUPT 24 event is the landmark platform to learn about these security innovations and the other EUC trends transforming our industry," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "Visionaries, technologists and customers alike will converge on this ultimate, can't miss event for the insights they need to secure and elevate end user computing."

IGEL DISRUPT 24 attendees will benefit from a content-packed, single-stop event covering everything across the EUC ecosystem with executives from every major EUC vendor in one location – including Microsoft, HP, LG, Lenovo, Citrix and Broadcom's EUC Division. In addition to major industry announcements and keynotes, the three-day event will include a CxO industry round table, technical content tracks on cybersecurity, the future of EUC, and modernizing healthcare IT.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 will also host the largest EUC technology expo. Featuring leading brands driving innovation in the new, hybrid working world, the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo will offer hands on access to the latest products across the industry in a single show floor experience.

"IGEL DISRUPT 24 is the can't miss end user computing event of the year," said LeRoy Vanek, Principal Technical Architect, Baptist Health. "Nowhere else will you have executives and technologists from every major player in the EUC space in a single location where you can learn about new technology and business developments across the industry landscape. It's the best event value you'll find anywhere for IT leaders managing enterprise endpoints."

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and Broadcom's EUC Division as well as dozens of other EUC leaders. To view the full IGEL DISRUPT 24 agenda and register now visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

