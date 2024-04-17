IGEL Announces EUC Division of Broadcom as Platinum Sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24

End User Computing Division of Broadcom to Deliver Technical Bootcamp on Apps Everywhere: Empowering Success in App Management for the Hybrid Work Era; to also Showcase New Innovations at IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced that the End User Computing (EUC) Division of Broadcom is a Platinum sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest EUC event. During the event, taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Fla., the EUC Division of Broadcom will deliver a half-day, hands-on technical bootcamp designed to empower attendees with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in app management for they hybrid work era. The EUC Division of Broadcom will also be presenting a panel session on transforming EUC with the EUC Division of Broadcom, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Workplaces and featuring its latest VDI products and technology during the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo, the largest EUC technology expo in the industry.

"Together with the EUC Division of Broadcom and our IGEL Ready partners, IGEL is redefining the very essence of endpoint computing and our IGEL DISRUPT 24 event is the landmark forum to learn about the EUC trends transforming our industry," said Bill McCarthy, Vice President, Business Development, IGEL. "We are pleased to have top leadership representatives of the EUC Division of Broadcom join us again for this significant industry event as a Platinum sponsor."

During IGEL DISRUPT 24, the EUC Division of Broadcom will deliver a half-day technical bootcamp titled Apps Everywhere: Empowering Success in App Management for the Hybrid Work Era. The Bootcamp, held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT on April 29, is a comprehensive program for aspiring EUC specialists and seasoned IT professionals alike. It will immerse attendees into the management of applications across diverse environments, leveraging the hyperscale capabilities of industry leaders like Microsoft and Amazon alongside your own infrastructure and systems.

The EUC Division of Broadcom will also present a panel session at 2:05 p.m. EDT on April 30 titled Transforming End-User Computing with the EUC Division of Broadcom, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Workspaces. Attendees of the session will discover through actionable strategies and visionary perspectives how these partnerships are revolutionizing the way organizations deliver apps, provide cloud desktops, and optimize the end-user experience.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 attendees will benefit from a content-packed, single-stop event covering everything across the EUC ecosystem with executives from every major EUC vendor in one location. In addition to major industry announcements and keynotes, the three-day event will include a CxO industry round table, technical content tracks on cybersecurity, the future of EUC, and modernizing healthcare IT.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 will also host the largest EUC technology expo. Featuring leading brands driving innovation in the new, hybrid working world, the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo will offer hands-on access to the latest products across the industry in a single show floor experience. Attendees will additionally experience an unforgettable night of music, networking and innovation with entertainment from Pablo Reyes, Founding Member of the Gipsy Kings.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and the EUC Division of Broadcom as well as dozens of other IGEL Ready partners. To view the full IGEL DISRUPT 24 agenda and register now visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

